Perhaps everyone will always prefer to spend Christmas the way they remember it from their childhood, but before you know it, you may suddenly start to associate it more with pickled herring and Donald Duck.

We're keen to hear how you celebrate the holidays. Take part in one of The Local's polls on social media, and leave a comment – we will publish a selection of the best comments in the article later today.

Vote on Twitter:

Quick poll: Is Christmas better in Sweden or back home? Let us know which celebrations you prefer and why! #jul #christmasinsweden — The Local Sweden (@TheLocalSweden) December 23, 2019

Or on Facebook: