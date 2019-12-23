Sweden's news in English

Quick Poll: Is Christmas better in Sweden or back home?

23 December 2019
10:46 CET+01:00
Quick Poll: Is Christmas better in Sweden or back home?
The Christmas episode of Svensson Svensson, a Swedish sitcom from the 90s about the typical Swedish family. Photo: SVT
23 December 2019
10:46 CET+01:00
Have you gone full Swedish at Christmas or do you still prefer the holiday season back home? Join the debate on The Local.

Perhaps everyone will always prefer to spend Christmas the way they remember it from their childhood, but before you know it, you may suddenly start to associate it more with pickled herring and Donald Duck.

We're keen to hear how you celebrate the holidays. Take part in one of The Local's polls on social media, and leave a comment – we will publish a selection of the best comments in the article later today.

