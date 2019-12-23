<p>Perhaps everyone will always prefer to spend Christmas the way they remember it from their childhood, but before you know it, you may suddenly start to associate it more with <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20191217/adventcalendar-theres-something-fishy-about-this-swedish-festive-food-tradition">pickled herring</a> and <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20161221/how-donald-duck-stops-emergencies-in-sweden-for-one-hour-at-christmas">Donald Duck</a>.</p><p>We're keen to hear how you celebrate the holidays. Take part in one of The Local's polls on social media, and leave a comment – we will publish a selection of the best comments in the article later today.</p><p>Vote on Twitter:</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Quick poll: Is Christmas better in Sweden or back home? Let us know which celebrations you prefer and why! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jul?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jul</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/christmasinsweden?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#christmasinsweden</a></p>— The Local Sweden (@TheLocalSweden) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheLocalSweden/status/1209018469930414080?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 23, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Or on Facebook:</p><div><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="473" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FTheLocalSweden%2Fposts%2F10160321478219619&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500"></iframe></div>