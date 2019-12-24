Swedish youth faces trial for Columbine homage attack plot

<p>The 21-year-old was arrested by chance two weeks before April 20, exactly 20 years after two high schoolers killed 12 classmates and a teacher in the small Colorado town.</p><p>Police arrested the suspect after a neighbour alerted them over a drunken brawl at his home during which he was waving a machete at a homeless man.</p><p>Police found fake firearms as well as explosives and cans of petrol that the suspect allegedly planned to use to set fire to the school library, Dagens Nyheter reported.</p><p>The young man, who faces a hefty prison term, admits that he planned an attack but denies having the intention to kill, his lawyer Jan Kryo said told the paper.</p><p>However, a diary entry states: "I have always had this desire to kill, I don't know why... I don't want to seem crazy, but I may be a reincarnation of Eric Harris" -- one of the two Columbine killers.</p><p>Harris, who was 18, and his 17-year-old accomplice Dylan Klebold turned their weapons on themselves after the bloodbath, then the worst school shooting in US history.</p>