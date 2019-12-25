Quiz: How well do you remember 2019 in Sweden?

<section> <h2> </h2> <h2> <strong>How well do you remember 2019 in Sweden?</strong></h2> <p> </p> <p> Test your memory in our fiendish end of year quiz.</p> </section><section> <h2> </h2> <h2> <strong>﻿The year began with a the so-called 'January deal' that allowed a new government to take power. But which four parties were involved in that deal?</strong></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿King Carl XVI Gustaf removed five grandchildren from the Royal House this year. Can you name the five royal grandchildren?</strong></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿Climate activist Greta Thunberg won multiple awards this year. Which of the following awards did she turn down?</strong></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿Swedish musician </strong><span style="color: rgb(84, 84, 84);">Marie Fredriksson died </span><strong style="color: rgb(84, 84, 84);">in December aged 61. Which act was she best known as a part of?</strong></h2> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿The Swedish women's football team put in a great performance at the World Cup this summer. They didn't win, but can you remember how well they did?</strong></h2> </section><section> <h2> </h2> <h2> <strong>﻿Could be better!</strong></h2> <p> </p> <p> Good effort, but you didn't remember all the details from the year's top stories. Why not try again and see if you can improve your score?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿Pretty good!</strong></h2> <p> </p> <p> You remembered 2019 quite well, good work.</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <h2> <strong>﻿Perfect score!</strong></h2> <p> </p> <p> Wow, you know exactly what happened in 2019 in Sweden. Congrats!</p> </section>

