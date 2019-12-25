<div><div class="riddle_target" data-auto-scroll="true" data-auto-scroll-offset="5" data-bg="rgb(255, 255, 255)" data-fg="#1486CD" data-rid-id="222319" style="margin:0 auto;max-width:100%;width:640px;"></div></div><link href="https://www.riddle.com/files/css/embed.css" rel="stylesheet" /><div><div class="riddle_target" data-auto-scroll="true" data-auto-scroll-offset="5" data-bg="rgb(255, 255, 255)" data-fg="#1486CD" data-rid-id="222319" style="margin:0 auto;max-width:100%;width:640px;"><iframe src="https://www.riddle.com/a/222319?" style="width:100%;height:300px;border:1px solid #cfcfcf;" title="Pop Quiz - How well do you remember 2019 in Sweden?"><section><h2> </h2><h2><strong>How well do you remember 2019 in Sweden?</strong></h2><p> </p><p>Test your memory in our fiendish end of year quiz.</p></section><section><h2> </h2><h2><strong>The year began with a the so-called 'January deal' that allowed a new government to take power. But which four parties were involved in that deal?</strong></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong>King Carl XVI Gustaf removed five grandchildren from the Royal House this year. Can you name the five royal grandchildren?</strong></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong>Climate activist Greta Thunberg won multiple awards this year. Which of the following awards did she turn down?</strong></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong>Swedish musician </strong><span style="color: rgb(84, 84, 84);">Marie Fredriksson died </span><strong style="color: rgb(84, 84, 84);">in December aged 61. Which act was she best known as a part of?</strong></h2></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong>The Swedish women's football team put in a great performance at the World Cup this summer. They didn't win, but can you remember how well they did?</strong></h2></section><section><h2> </h2><h2><strong>Could be better!</strong></h2><p> </p><p>Good effort, but you didn't remember all the details from the year's top stories. Why not try again and see if you can improve your score?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong>Pretty good!</strong></h2><p> </p><p>You remembered 2019 quite well, good work.</p></section><section><h3> </h3><h2><strong>Perfect score!</strong></h2><p> </p><p>Wow, you know exactly what happened in 2019 in Sweden. Congrats!</p></section></iframe></div><p class="link-riddle" style="width: 640px; margin: 0px auto; padding-top: 10px;"><a href="https://www.riddle.com" rel="nofollow" target="blank">Quiz Maker</a> - powered by Riddle</p></div>