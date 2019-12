Quiz: How well do you remember 2019 in Sweden?

How well do you remember 2019 in Sweden? Test your memory in our fiendish end of year quiz.

The year began with a the so-called 'January deal' that allowed a new government to take power. But which four parties were involved in that deal?

King Carl XVI Gustaf removed five grandchildren from the Royal House this year. Can you name the five royal grandchildren?

Climate activist Greta Thunberg won multiple awards this year. Which of the following awards did she turn down?

Swedish musician Marie Fredriksson died in December aged 61. Which act was she best known as a part of?

The Swedish women's football team put in a great performance at the World Cup this summer. They didn't win, but can you remember how well they did?

Could be better! Good effort, but you didn't remember all the details from the year's top stories. Why not try again and see if you can improve your score?

Pretty good! You remembered 2019 quite well, good work.