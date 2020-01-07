New record: How many Swedish trains arrived on time last year

<p>More than 91 percent of Swedish passenger trains called at their station on time last year, according to the Transport Administration's preliminary statistics, reports Swedish public radio's news programme, Ekot.</p><p>That is an increase of almost three percentage units on last year, which is partly due to the fact that 2018 was a record low for punctuality on Swedish railways, with only 88 percent of trains arriving on time.</p><p>But despite the improvement, the official target of 95 percent remains a long way off.</p><p>In order to reach the target, transport authorities need to better plan maintenance work and adjust timetables to give certain trains more time to get to their final destination.</p><p>"We're talking about adding a little bit of extra time for some trains during intense periods in summer," Transport Administration traffic manager Roberto Maiorana told Ekot.</p><p><strong>EDITOR'S PICKS:</strong></p><ul><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20190809/swedens-public-transport-tickets-might-be-changing"><b>How Sweden's public transport tickets may be changing</b></a></li></ul><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180529/the-local-railway-travel-guide-sweden-train">The Local's ultimate guide to exploring Sweden by train</a></strong></li></ul><p>According to the definition used, a train is considered to have arrived "on time" if it pulled in at the station less than five minutes behind schedule.</p><p>Train travel got a boost in Sweden in 2019 on the back of an anti-flying environmental campaign, with so many people opting to take the train that <i>tågskryta </i>('train brag') <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20191227/sweden-reveals-its-35-new-words-of-the-year">became one of the new words of the year</a>.</p><p>National railway operator SJ has said it is <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20191024/railway-operator-sj-to-double-capacity-over-five-years">investing to double its capacity</a> over the next five years.</p><p><strong>Swedish vocabulary</strong></p><p>on time – <i>i tid</i></p><p>delay – <i>(en) försening </i></p><p>train – <i>(ett) tåg</i></p><p>maintenance work –<i> underhållningsarbete</i></p><p>timetable – <i>(en) tidtabell</i></p>