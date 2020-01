The man was found by police in his apartment in Stockholm in November last year, where he had apparently died around three years earlier.

"Police were called to the apartment because the neighbours hadn't seen the man in a very long time," Södermalm police officer Viktor Adolphson told The Local at the time. Bills and rent had been paid automatically, so it was only the large amounts of post delivered to his flat, and neighbours' realization that nobody had seen its occupant recently, that prompted them to contact his landlord.