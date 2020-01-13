Sweden's news in English

Loud blast shakes homes in central Stockholm

13 January 2020
07:49 CET+01:00
Police are investigating after a loud explosion damaged a building in a posh central Stockholm area in the early hours of Monday.

The blast happened at 1am at the street Gyllenstiernsgatan in the Östermalm area of the Swedish capital, but could be heard several kilometres away. It damaged the building and parked cars.

"We believe that the explosion happened in or at the building, but exactly where is still unclear. There are damaged cars nearby, but the explosion probably didn't happen in them," Stockholm police spokesperson Mats Eriksson told the TT news agency early on Monday.


The approximate location of the blast. Image: Google Maps

Ambulances and fire crews were at the scene, but there were no reports of injuries. Residents evacuated the building and were able to spend the night and get crisis support at a local school.

The police bomb squad was set to examine the scene on Monday. Police opened an investigation into so-called 'devastation endangering the public', but at 7am it was still unclear what had caused the explosion.

Just two hours later, at around 3am, police were called to a loud explosion in the university town of Uppsala, about an hour north of Stockholm, damaging a building and vehicles parked nearby.

Police said they suspected "some kind of explosive charge had detonated" at Nedre slottsgatan in the town centre, but there were no reports of injuries.

There were no immediate indications that the two explosions were linked.

 
