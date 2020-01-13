Stockholm's cherry trees are in bloom – what happened to winter?

<p>An unusually warm winter saw some weather stations in southern Norrland reach their highest January temperatures since 1971 last week. And on Thursday the mercury hit 10.5C in Örebro – <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20200109/this-swedish-town-just-had-its-hottest-january-day-in-162-years">the hottest January day in the central Swedish city since 1858</a>.</p><p>Southern Sweden, including Gothenburg, Skåne, Blekinge, Gotland and parts of the Småland and Halland regions, have not even had a meteorological winter yet this year – when the average daily temperature stays below freezing for five consecutive days – according to weather agency <a href="https://www.smhi.se/vadret/vadret-i-sverige/arstidskarta/" target="_blank">SMHI</a>.</p><p>And Stockholmers can count the number of snow days this winter on one hand. The Swedish capital has seen a couple of cold snaps since the autumn, but few longer periods of freezing temperatures.</p><p>So one might ask, is it ever going to get properly cold this winter?</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1578901441_cherryblossoms2.jpg" style="width: 646px; height: 446px;" /><i><span style="font-size:10px;">The cherry trees in Stockholm usually bloom in April. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT</span></i></p><p>"The weather won't change much, we will keep having mild air coming and going," SMHI meteorologist Jon Jörpeland told the TT newswire on Sunday, adding that there is a small chance that temperatures will drop.</p><p>"The coldest period is usually the end of January and the beginning of February, so we have a few weeks to go," he said.</p><p>Meteorologists say the warm winter is due to a low pressure front moving in from the Atlantic as mild air passes through Sweden, which has caused some plants to start budding far earlier than normal.</p><p>But there are no clear links to climate change, according to Jörpeland.</p><p>"We're still talking about weather, we have had mild winters before," he told TT.</p>