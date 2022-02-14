Read news from:
Swedish word of the day: kärlek

On Valentine's Day, let's take a look at the long history of the Swedish word for love.

Published: 14 February 2020 07:28 CET
Updated: 14 February 2022 09:04 CET
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

To say “I love you” in Swedish, you can say jag älskar dig or jag är kär i dig, the second of which literally means “I’m in love with you”.

The verb “to love” is älska in Swedish, while the noun “love” is kärlek. Note: watch out for prepositions. In English you talk about “love for someone”, but in Swedish you’d say kärlek till någon (“love to someone”).

The word kär has been around in the Nordic languages for centuries and centuries, and is related to the French term cher (dear), which itself comes from the Latin carus, meaning “precious” or “expensive” and came to be used as a term of affection about people who were precious or dear to the writer/speaker.

That’s why you could in theory begin letters to friends and relatives with the word kära, for example kära mamma or kära Martin. In practice, however, this is much less common than “Dear so-and-so” in English; in Swedish, a simple hej (hello) at the start of a letter usually suffices.

You can also use phrases like (min) kära mamma in speech (“my dear mother” or “mother dear” – note that the Swedish doesn’t have the old-fashioned ring that these phrases do in English!).

Meanwhile, English “dear” is used as a term of affection (and in some dialects, means “expensive”) while the related word dyr in Swedish only means “expensive” in terms of price. French cher continues to have both meanings.

So where does the lek in kärlek come from? Lek means “game” in today’s Swedish, but many years ago it had a broader meaning, often referring to dance, sport, or other quick movements. So the noun kärlek comes from the idea of strong, turbulent emotions produced by love. 

Examples

Min kärlek till dig är som en brinnande eld

My love for you is like a burning fire

Hur vet man att det är äkta kärlek?

How do you know if it’s true love?

Swedish word of the day: bajamaja

Today's word of the day is fun to say, less fun to use.

Published: 5 January 2022 15:31 CET
Didn't ABBA once write a song about portaloos? Oh wait, that was Waterloo. Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Our word of the day today is bajamaja. The plural of bajamaja is bajamajor. Note that, in Swedish, the letter “j” is pronounced like “y”, so this is unfortunately not pronounced in the same way as the English word “major” – a more accurate pronounciation could be something like bye-a-my-a for the singular, or bye-a-my-or for the plural.

Bajamaja is the Swedish word for a portable chemical toilet, like those often found at music festivals or other temporary outdoor events. These toilets are known in British English as a “portaloo”, and in American English as a “porta-potty”. Both “portaloo” and “porta-potty” are brand names which have now become the word used to describe all chemical toilets, and the Swedish word bajamaja is no exception.

Although the name was probably chosen due to the fact that it rhymes, it does also have an interesting etymology.

The word baja is a less-common synonym of the verb bajsa, a word you have almost certainly come across if you know any Swedish children, who love to talk about bajs (poo) and call each other bajskorvar (poo sausages).

Therefore, the first half of bajamaja can be translated as “poo”. The second half, maja, is an older term which can still be found in some Swedish dialects, and can be translated as a primitive building such as a hut or den. Indeed, maja is the Finnish word for “hut” and the Estonian word for “house”, which both come from the Latvian word for house: māja.

So, a bajamaja can be roughly translated as a “poo den” or a “poo hut”. Think about that next time you’re in need of one at a music festival.

Example sentences:

Usch, den bajamajan var jätteäcklig!

Ugh, that portaloo was really disgusting!

Vår BRF ska ha rörarbete nästa sommar, vi kommer behöva använda bajamajor nere i gården.

Our housing association is planning pipe work next summer, we’re going to have to use portaloos in the courtyard.

