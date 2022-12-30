These guides will help you find and build a career in Sweden

How to kick-start your Swedish career: Six top tips for job seekers

Planning on moving to Sweden for work? Make sure you arrive well-prepared by following this detailed advice about complying with permit rules, optimizing your CV, and overcoming cultural differences to make the transition a smooth one. Click here to continue reading.

11 ways to optimize your search for a job in Sweden, even if you’re overseas

Non-EU workers usually require a job offer before they can relocate to Sweden for work, and EU citizens might also prefer to have a job contract before uprooting their lives. It can be daunting to look for a job from abroad, but it’s not an insurmountable obstacle, so if you want or need to start your job-hunt from outside Sweden, these tips should improve your chances. Click here to continue reading.

Searching within a specific sector? These articles might help:

How to write the perfect Swedish CV and cover letter

Personal networks account for a lot of career opportunities in Sweden, which makes the job-hunt a daunting task for foreigners. But with the right CV and cover letter, you can impress hiring managers and secure your dream job in Sweden. Click here to continue reading.

How to impress at a Swedish job interview

Can you ever be too early to a job interview? Are you supposed to wear high heels in snow? How to answer the dreaded question ‘tell me a bit about yourself’? Job interviews in a foreign country present a whole new set of questions and worries. Click here to continue reading.

Networking in Sweden: The steps to making valuable professional connections

Personal contacts are the key to seven out of ten jobs in Sweden, and 60 percent of companies use informal networks and contacts to recruit, a survey by the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise shows. Many jobs end up never being advertised at all, and even for those which are, having personal connections in the company or the industry can help you get the inside track and boost your chances. Click here to continue reading.

Should foreign workers in Sweden join a union?

Sweden has one of the world’s most unionized workforces, with around 70 percent of workers a member. For many international workers in Sweden, joining a trade union might not be something that crosses your mind, especially if it’s not common in your home country. Here are the benefits and key things to bear in mind when considering joining. Click here to continue reading.

Why Sweden doesn’t have a minimum wage and how to ensure you’re fairly paid

New arrivals to Sweden are often told how generous the country’s working hours and benefits are, so it may come as a surprise that there’s no minimum wage as such. That doesn’t mean salaries go entirely unregulated. Instead, they are agreed by negotiations between the employer and either the individual employee or a trade union which represents them (or often, both). Click here to continue reading.

For statistics within your industry or region, check the following guides:

How to play Swedish office politics… and survive

Most articles on Swedish office culture gush about the lack of hierarchy, the reasonable working hours, and the absence of dog-eat-dog competition. But most newcomers soon realize it’s not (always) quite as nice as it appears. Click here to continue reading.

Everything you need to know if you lose your job in Sweden

Moving to another country for work is an adventure and a privilege, but also a risk. Sometimes things don’t go according to plan and however meticulously you prepared for your life overseas, you could get thrown a curveball, like losing the job that brought you here. The good news is that even as a non-Swedish citizen, you have certain rights when you become unemployed in Sweden, and there are systems in place to smooth things over for you. Click here to continue reading.