Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

JOBS

These guides will help you find and build a career in Sweden

From the job-hunt to the interview to the all-important salary negotiation, here are the guides you need to accompany you as you start a career in Sweden.

Published: 25 February 2020 14:00 CET
Updated: 30 December 2022 14:29 CET
These guides will help you find and build a career in Sweden
Bethany Legg / Unsplash

How to kick-start your Swedish career: Six top tips for job seekers

Planning on moving to Sweden for work? Make sure you arrive well-prepared by following this detailed advice about complying with permit rules, optimizing your CV, and overcoming cultural differences to make the transition a smooth one. Click here to continue reading.

11 ways to optimize your search for a job in Sweden, even if you’re overseas

Non-EU workers usually require a job offer before they can relocate to Sweden for work, and EU citizens might also prefer to have a job contract before uprooting their lives. It can be daunting to look for a job from abroad, but it’s not an insurmountable obstacle, so if you want or need to start your job-hunt from outside Sweden, these tips should improve your chances. Click here to continue reading.

Being far away from Sweden doesn’t have to be a barrier in your job hunt. File photo: Eugene Chystiakov/Pexels

Searching within a specific sector? These articles might help:

How to write the perfect Swedish CV and cover letter

Personal networks account for a lot of career opportunities in Sweden, which makes the job-hunt a daunting task for foreigners. But with the right CV and cover letter, you can impress hiring managers and secure your dream job in Sweden. Click here to continue reading.

How to impress at a Swedish job interview

Can you ever be too early to a job interview? Are you supposed to wear high heels in snow? How to answer the dreaded question ‘tell me a bit about yourself’? Job interviews in a foreign country present a whole new set of questions and worries. Click here to continue reading.

File photo: Rawpixel/Pexels

Networking in Sweden: The steps to making valuable professional connections

Personal contacts are the key to seven out of ten jobs in Sweden, and 60 percent of companies use informal networks and contacts to recruit, a survey by the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise shows. Many jobs end up never being advertised at all, and even for those which are, having personal connections in the company or the industry can help you get the inside track and boost your chances. Click here to continue reading.

Should foreign workers in Sweden join a union?

Sweden has one of the world’s most unionized workforces, with around 70 percent of workers a member. For many international workers in Sweden, joining a trade union might not be something that crosses your mind, especially if it’s not common in your home country. Here are the benefits and key things to bear in mind when considering joining. Click here to continue reading.

Why Sweden doesn’t have a minimum wage and how to ensure you’re fairly paid

New arrivals to Sweden are often told how generous the country’s working hours and benefits are, so it may come as a surprise that there’s no minimum wage as such. That doesn’t mean salaries go entirely unregulated. Instead, they are agreed by negotiations between the employer and either the individual employee or a trade union which represents them (or often, both). Click here to continue reading.

Photo: Lieselotte van der Meijs/imagebank.sweden.se

For statistics within your industry or region, check the following guides:

How to play Swedish office politics… and survive

Most articles on Swedish office culture gush about the lack of hierarchy, the reasonable working hours, and the absence of dog-eat-dog competition. But most newcomers soon realize it’s not (always) quite as nice as it appears. Click here to continue reading.

Everything you need to know if you lose your job in Sweden

Moving to another country for work is an adventure and a privilege, but also a risk. Sometimes things don’t go according to plan and however meticulously you prepared for your life overseas, you could get thrown a curveball, like losing the job that brought you here. The good news is that even as a non-Swedish citizen, you have certain rights when you become unemployed in Sweden, and there are systems in place to smooth things over for you. Click here to continue reading.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WORKING IN SWEDEN

‘Hard to know your rights’: three quarters of foreigners in Sweden afraid of losing job

With Sweden's economy likely to dip into recession next year, more than three-quarters of respondents to a survey by The Local have said they are "slightly" or "extremely" worried about losing their jobs.

Published: 25 October 2022 14:53 CEST
'Hard to know your rights': three quarters of foreigners in Sweden afraid of losing job

Out of 53 respondents to our (highly unscientific) survey, 28 said they were “slightly worried” about losing their job and 13 “extremely worried”, with the remaining twelve saying they were not worried at all. 

Most of the foreign workers who weren’t worried either work in industries or companies expected to weather any downturn or have skills, such as IT programming, of which there is a shortage in Sweden. 

“I work in an area of IT that helps businesses reduce costs, so I expect my employer to be busier,” wrote Geoff, who lives in Stockholm. “I keep myself updated with the latest trending technologies,” added Sachin, who like Geoff works in IT. 

“My skills are needed in both Sweden and all over the world, and the company I work for can use my skills on those contracts,” said one American software engineer. 

Those who were more worried mainly worked in other fields.

One employee for a Swedish religious aid organisation said that a tenth of the staff had recently been made redundant, with a further 25 percent resigning in protest, and that he, as a result, now felt his position was insecure.  

READ ALSO: How will Sweden’s Employment Act reform impact foreigners?

What measures have people taken to make their financial positions more secure? 

There was a clear division among the survey’s respondents between those who have permanent residency, Swedish citizenship, or EU citizenship, and those who are employed in Sweden on a two-year work permit. 

“I am still waiting for my permanent residence permit,” said one. “There is a rule that requires you to be a permanent employee both at the time you apply and when the Migration Agency makes a decision. Current processing times are around six months and this creates a lot of uncertainties. If you lose your job while waiting for a decision, you will lose your right to permanent residence and it’s not clear how much time you will have to find a new job.” 

Although many of those on work permits were still members of an a-kassa, Sweden’s heavily subsidised unemployment insurance organisations, they said that they feared they would not receive the full benefits if they were made unemployed, as they risked being forced to leave Sweden. 

“If you are a permanent resident or citizen, the employee benefits from a-kassa and unemployment insurance is quite good,” one wrote. “But this doesn’t apply if you are on a temporary work permit. In that case, you will still have to leave the country in three months if you can’t find a new job and I am not sure if you can continue receiving unemployment benefits once your work permit expires.” 

A few respondents said that they had taken out additional insurance on top of their a-kassa membership, so they would replace their full salary if made redundant, while others said that they had joined the union in their workplace. 

However, a significant number of the respondents said they were relying mainly on their own private protection, with several saying they had reduced their spending to build up a cash buffer, others saying they had built up an investment portfolio. 

In addition, many said they constantly sought to improve their value as an employee through in-work skills training, working hard and making themselves indispensable. 

How did respondents rate the employment protection in Sweden? 

In general, respondents rated the system of employment protection in Sweden quite highly, with the 53 respondents rating it at seven out of ten, on a scale from “poor” to “excellent”. 

Source: Typeform/The Local

Strong employee rights and a fairly equal health system are important elements of Sweden’s system,” wrote one respondent approvingly, while another said it was a comfort to know that “there is a process that is more or less in your favour”. 

Several respondents added, however, that the system was confusing and difficult to navigate for foreigners. 

“Coming from a country where employment laws are written to protect the employer, it’s hard to know all of your rights in Sweden, said one, while another said the employment protection laws were “hard to navigate as an immigrant”. 

Some questioned how useful Sweden’s unions were when employers were abusing the system, with the charity employee saying he was “not impressed with the Swedish union model” on the basis of his experience. 

“The effectiveness of the union depends too much on inexperienced, ineffective local staff, and unions do not have real teeth they can use in a case where an employer just ignores them,” he argued.

“As strange as it sounds, an employer that is not negotiating in good faith can just ignore and exhaust union demands and complaints. The union is reluctant to take things beyond sending written complaints to the employer. Even in cases where age discrimination occurs, the penalties are so small that claims are not worth pursuing.” 

Are foreigners planning on taking advantage of the new opportunities for retraining? 

Under new employment reforms which came into force in October, employees in Sweden are entitled to special loans for retraining courses, called omställningsstudiestödet. All employees can from this month apply for a loan for courses starting in January.

Nearly 70 percent of respondents said they would be interested in taking advantage of the new scheme. 

SHOW COMMENTS