Swedish word of the day: hamstra

Advertisement

The answer is: nothing! The Swedish word hamstring can refer to the muscle, but it also means "hoarding" or "stockpiling".

It is linked to the verb hamstra ("to hoard") which comes from the noun hamster, meaning the rodent often kept as a household pet.

Don’t miss any of our Swedish words and expressions of the day by downloading The Local's new app (available on Apple and Android) and then selecting the Swedish Word of the Day in your Notification options via the User button

Think of how hamsters store food in their cheeks to ensure they have enough nutrients for later. That's why this word is used to describe people stocking up on food ahead of an emergency.

So hamstring often occurs during times of uncertainty, such as during the Covid pandemic when shelves of toilet paper, canned food and pasta suddenly ran dry in supermarkets across Sweden. And after Swedish ministers and the military in January 2024 warned people to prepare for the theoretical prospect of war and not be complacent, stores reported an uptick in sales of emergency radios and water jugs.

GUIDE:

It's worth noting that while Swedish authorities generally recommend having enough non-perishable food at home to see you through a crisis, they also recommend against stockpiling (hamstra) to the degree that necessary items aren't available for those who need it.

You can use hamstra as an intransitive verb, with no object, for example: Folk har börjat hamstra (people have started stockpiling). And you can use it with an object, for example att hamstra mat/mediciner/varor (to hoard food/medicines/goods).

Advertisement

Examples

Oroliga kunder har börjat hamstra torrvaror

Worried consumers have started to stockpile dried foods

Allmänheten uppmanas att inte hamstra munskydd eller mediciner

The public is advised not to hoard face masks or medicines

Villa, Volvo, Vovve: The Local’s Word Guide to Swedish Life, written by The Local’s journalists, is available to order. Head to lysforlag.com/vvv to read more about it. It is also possible to buy your copy from Amazon US, Amazon UK, Bokus or Adlibris.