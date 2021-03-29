EU countries to receive Johnson & Johnson vaccines from mid-April

The pharmaceutical giant’s jab was approved by European Union regulators in mid-March, following approval of vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.
The 27-nation EU has signed a firm order for 200 million J&J doses and an option for 200 million more.
As well as being the first that requires just a single injection rather than two, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is easier to store.
The EMA gave the green light after saying clinical trials involving volunteers in the United States, South Africa and South American countries found the J&J jab was 67 percent effective at preventing people from getting Covid.
“With this latest positive opinion, authorities across the European Union will have another option to combat the pandemic and protect the lives and health of their citizens. This is the first vaccine that can be used as a single dose,” said Emer Cooke, EMA’s Executive Director after the jab was approved.
The study said the side effects from the COVID-19 Janssen vaccine were usually mild or moderate and cleared within a couple of days after vaccination, the EMA said.
Several European countries have enacted new restrictions to curb a surge of infections, as vaccination campaigns have been slower than in other countries such as the United States or Britain.
This is great! Thanks for the additional source. I think it’s your last sentence that keeps being overlooked in reports on effectiveness. While the vaccine is not a 100% guarantee that you won’t catch COVID (though it significantly helps), it was 100% effective in keeping you from dying. Getting sick is not the end of the world if the sickness doesn’t go on to kill people. Maybe it’s just me, but I wouldn’t mind seeing this kill fewer people and have life open up a little more.
(My previous comment was meant to be in response to the comment and source provided by Ty, but the website doesn’t group them that way… Sorry for the confusion)
That’s the one for me. Their talc is good as well!
It should be mentioned that this study included the B.1.351 variant while prior studies with Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna did not include this variant.
Importantly against the most severe forms of covid it has 86% effectiveness, up to 90% after 1.5 months. Furthermore the study found it prevented 100% of hospitalizations and death related to Covid.
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/how-effective-johnson-johnson-vaccine-what-know-n1259652