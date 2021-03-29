Why Sweden’s new prince is not a Royal Highness

Prince Julian Herbert Folke was born on Friday, the son of Sweden’s Prince Carl Philip — the king’s second oldest child and only son — and Princess Sofia. He was also given the title of Duke of Halland.

Despite being a prince, and unlike his two older brothers, the baby was not born into the Royal House or with the style of Royal Highness.

That’s down to a big change to the Swedish royal family in 2019. King Carl XVI Gustaf announced that five of his seven grandchildren had been removed from the Royal House, for practical reasons linked to the family’s growing size.

All the king’s grandchildren, including the newest prince, are still considered part of the royal family, the term which covers all members of the King’s extended family.

But only those in the direct line of succession retained the titles of Royal Highness and be part of the Royal House. That’s Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, the children of Crown Princess Victoria, heir to the throne, and her husband Prince Daniel.

The other grandchildren, including Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia’s two older sons, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel, were removed from the Royal House. This means that they won’t be eligible for the taxpayer-funded income that comes with being part of the Royal House, and in return they won’t perform official royal duties or be official representatives of Sweden — and can choose to take any job, start a business, and openly hold political opinions.

The same now applies to Prince Julian.

As for their titles, yes, the king’s grandchildren are still princes or princesses, even those without the style of Royal Highness.

But unlike members of the Royal House, these titles are personal so will not be transferred or inherited by any future family members such as spouses or children.

Prince Julian, like the other grandchildren, has a second title of Duke, and these titles of Duke and Duchess remain hereditary.