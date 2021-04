Swedish government extends coronavirus measures for restaurants, shops and gyms

Sweden has extended several of its coronavirus measures as a result of the current high spread of infection and burden on the healthcare system. A law change that means restaurants and bars must close no later than 8.30pm will now be in place until at least April 18th, while limits on maximum customer number numbers in shops, gyms, and museums will be in place until at least May 3rd.

Health Minister Lena Hallengren noted: “There will come a time when we can stand here and tell you about relaxation of restrictions. Unfortunately, it’s not today […] the more closely that people follow the rules, the sooner new [relaxed] rules can be introduced.”

Swedish vocabulary: unfortunately – tyvärr

Announcement on support for sports and culture sectors later today

Culture Minister Amanda Lind will hold a press conference this morning on further support for the sports and culture sectors, both hard hit by the pandemic. The sports sector has received 1.5 billion kronor of state support in 2020 and a further 335 million kronor for the first two months of 2021, but has asked for 2-4 billion kronor to see it through the rest of the year.

The culture sector received 2.5 billion kronor in state support in 2020, with one billion set aside for so-called ‘restart support’.

Swedish vocabulary: billion – miljard

Swedish life expectancy fell last year

A trend of increasing life expectancy was broken last year, with a new report showing life expectancy in Sweden fell by 0.69 years for men and by 0.4 years for women compared to the year above.

Swedish vocabulary: average life expectancy – medellivslängd

Regions warn of people ignoring Covid restrictions

Many people are not following national Covid-19 restrictions, regional authorities have warned in their latest report on the situation nationwide. This is a step further from last week’s report that warned of “limited understanding” of the rules, saying: “A significant proportion of the population is not taking responsibility in line with the Communicable Diseases Act”. They said regions are receiving lots of questions from individuals about how they can get around the pandemic law, for example how to organise a party or wedding for more than eight people which is currently not allowed.

According to that law, everyone is legally obliged to take responsibility to reduce the risk of not passing on dangerous diseases, and the Public Health Agency’s recommendations (allmänna råd) explain how to do that in the current situation.

April Fool’s Day and Happy Easter

Like many countries, April 1st is celebrated in Sweden with pranks, so be on the lookout if you see a story in the Swedish news today or hear something from a friend that sounds a bit unbelievable! (Note: The Local Sweden won’t be publishing an April Fool’s story)

We’ll be back with Today in Sweden next Tuesday, after the long weekend. This is another holiday that looks a bit different from usual this year due to the pandemic, but if you’re curious about how Sweden normally celebrates, here’s a look at some of the classic Easter traditions.

Swedish vocabulary: happy Easter – glad påsk