Money, money, money: When will you get your tax refund in Sweden?

Did you not have to make any changes to your tax declaration, and did you submit it online before the end of March? You will get any rebate April 7th-9th.

If you know that you are owed money back but don’t get it, it could be because you haven’t submitted your bank account details to the Tax Agency (Skatteverket). You can submit your details HERE, and Skatteverket promises that you will get any outstanding payment within a week.

If you haven’t yet filed your tax declaration, there’s still time, but you won’t get your rebate this week. The final deadline is May 3rd, and you can submit it either online, through text message, by calling or by posting the paper version to Skatteverket.

If you’re sending in the paper version, you’ve got until May 3rd to put it in the mailbox without getting a late fee – it doesn’t have to have reached Skatteverket by that date.

Those who missed the March 30th deadline but submitted their declaration by May 3rd will get any tax rebate they’re owed by June 8th-11th.

If you aren’t one of the lucky ones, and you instead have to pay additional taxes, you can do this at any point after you file your declaration, but by November 12th at the latest. You can pay using either bank transfer or Sweden’s mobile payment app Swish.

