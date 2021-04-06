Money, money, money: When will you get your tax refund in Sweden?

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
moneynewslettertaxes

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin
Money, money, money: When will you get your tax refund in Sweden?
A happy woman who is presumably getting lots of Swedish kronor back on her taxes. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden

These are the key dates by which you can expect your much-awaited tax rebate to land in your bank account – or by which you have to pay money back to the Swedish state.

Did you not have to make any changes to your tax declaration, and did you submit it online before the end of March? You will get any rebate April 7th-9th.

If you know that you are owed money back but don’t get it, it could be because you haven’t submitted your bank account details to the Tax Agency (Skatteverket). You can submit your details HERE, and Skatteverket promises that you will get any outstanding payment within a week.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

If you haven’t yet filed your tax declaration, there’s still time, but you won’t get your rebate this week. The final deadline is May 3rd, and you can submit it either online, through text message, by calling or by posting the paper version to Skatteverket.

If you’re sending in the paper version, you’ve got until May 3rd to put it in the mailbox without getting a late fee – it doesn’t have to have reached Skatteverket by that date.

Those who missed the March 30th deadline but submitted their declaration by May 3rd will get any tax rebate they’re owed by June 8th-11th.

If you aren’t one of the lucky ones, and you instead have to pay additional taxes, you can do this at any point after you file your declaration, but by November 12th at the latest. You can pay using either bank transfer or Sweden’s mobile payment app Swish.

EXPLAINED:

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Sweden to introduce new Covid restrictions for museums and amusement parks

Sweden to introduce new Covid restrictions for museums and amusement parks

What’s going on with Sweden’s travel bans?

What’s going on with Sweden’s travel bans?

How to pay your taxes on a side hustle in Sweden
FOR MEMBERS

How to pay your taxes on a side hustle in Sweden

Can Swedish schools send students home for wearing face masks?

Can Swedish schools send students home for wearing face masks?

Stockholm school sends pupil home for wearing face mask

FOR MEMBERS

Are Swedes funny? Explaining the many types of Swedish jokes

Eurovision fans, you’ll now be able to watch Melodifestivalen in English

FOR MEMBERS

ANALYSIS: What’s in store for your Swedish money and spending power in 2021?