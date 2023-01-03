For members
Who can study for free in Sweden?
Whether you want to do a full degree, a shorter academic or vocational course, or learn the Swedish language, there are lots of tuition-free programmes available to different groups in Sweden.
Published: 15 April 2021 12:17 CEST
Updated: 3 January 2023 15:41 CET
Swedish university courses are free for many foreigners, including non-EU residents in some cases. Photo: Bertil Ericson/Scanpix
Seven things you need to know before coming to Sweden to study
You’ve been accepted to university in Sweden, accepted your spot, and applied for your residence permit. Now it's time to prepare for your move. Maybe you’re wondering what life in Sweden will be like? Here are some tips based on my first year living in Lund, where I'm currently studying.
Published: 19 July 2022 12:59 CEST
Updated: 3 August 2022 08:07 CEST
As it stands, as far as I know, the only free-standing Swedish language course accessible to non EU residents (i.e. those requiring a student residence permit to study/live in Sweden) is at Lund University. Several universities offer short courses or part time courses intended to bring the student up to A1 or A2 level while they study for their actual degree, but none of them are meant to make the learner even close to fluent.