What’s up with Sweden’s ice cream vans?
Anyone who's spent more than a short amount of time in Sweden will have the infamous ice cream van jingle seared into their mind – and may well have wondered exactly why the tradition is so popular in such a cold country. The Local investigates.
Published: 19 April 2021 17:34 CEST
Updated: 8 February 2023 16:35 CET
Love it or hate it, the ice cream van is a tradition that's hard to ignore in Sweden. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT
I lived in Stockholm for five years in the seventies and never saw nor heard a single ice-cream van, so as a tradition it must be a very recent one.
It’s maybe more popular (or noticeable) outside city centres. I grew up in Sweden in the 80s and 90s and heard it every other Tuesday, if I remember correctly. 🙂
I lived both in Stockholm itself and in the suburb some miles out of Stockholm, and also spent quite a lot of time in small towns such as Gnesta, and not once did I ever see or hear a single ice-cream van. As I stated before, that was in the seventies. I would have noticed them if they existed then because my son was a child at the time, so ice-cream would have been a special treat for him.
Interesting, thanks for sharing! As the article says, the famous (infamous…?) tune was only introduced in the 1980s, so maybe they didn’t become “a thing” until then.
They are not in any way what would be considered ice cream vans in the U.S. They are more bulk frozen foods delivery vans. There’s nothing as nice as having a single frozen confection from a local van, and in the U.S. those do drive around. Always disappointing to my son when I tell him it’s not a place we can go to get a couple ice cream cones.