EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about investing in Sweden
More than ten percent Sweden's population owned shares in 2021, with that number skyrocketing if work pension schemes are included. But knowing how to invest in Sweden can be tricky if you're not used to the system. Here are the basics.
Published: 24 May 2021 08:01 CEST
Updated: 30 August 2022 11:03 CEST
Buying and selling shares online no longer requires screens like this. Photo: Erik Mårtensson/TT
Member comments
Worth noting that Freetrade is launching in Sweden relatively soon (currently setting up the Stockholm EU HQ).
As someone that struggles with swedish; a locally available, english language, alternative to global investing is going to be a welcome addition.
yeah, but I doubt they will be able to offer ISK account (no capital gains tax). I have Avanza, their app is only in Swedish and tools on the app are really really basic, (not even stop loss / take profit orders on non-swedish share) but I forgive them since I do not have to pay capital gains tax and trading fees are lowest in Sweden 🙂
Thanks. Really helpful!