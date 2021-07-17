PAYWALL FREE

The Local's Confronting Coronavirus series nominated for major European media award

16 July 2021
15:33 CEST

Updated
17 July 2021
10:58 CEST
People register to get vaccinated against Covid-19 at a pop-up vaccination station in Berlin on July 16th, 2021. Photo: Stefanie Loos/AFP
16 July 2021
15:33 CEST

Updated
17 July 2021
10:58 CEST

A series of solutions-focused articles in which The Local’s journalists took an in-depth look at responses to the coronavirus pandemic has been shortlisted for the European Digital Media Awards 2021.

The Local’s Confronting Coronavirus series is competing in the European Digital Media Awards’s Best Project for News Literacy category, against AFP’s fact check training videos and The Guardian Foundation: Education Centre and NewsWise.

The category recognises “projects aimed at enhancing news literacy skills, promote critical thinking and further the smart consumption of news”.

The winner is set to be announced by WAN-IFRA – World Association of News Publishers – on July 22nd.

The Local’s nine European news sites have together published nearly 8,000 articles about the pandemic to date. In our Confronting Coronavirus series, our journalists took an in-depth look at our countries’ pandemic responses through a Solutions Journalism lens.

Solutions Journalism is evidence-based journalism that moves from reporting only on the problem to looking at what possible solutions exist, things people are doing to try to make things better and how these solutions are working – and what’s not working.

The series was supported by a $5,000 grant from the Solutions Journalism Network, a non-profit organisation dedicated to rigorous and compelling reporting about responses to social problems. Thanks to this grant, articles in the series were free for other media outlets to republish under a Creative Commons licence.

The Confronting Coronavirus was published in the summer of 2020. You can read all articles in the series here, as well as a couple of articles published after the grant period ended.

As well as the Solutions Journalism Network, we are grateful for our community of paying members. If you would like to support The Local in our goal to provide essential and responsible English-language reporting from across Europe, find out more here.

  1. Congratulations! Under the pandemic, how much you have helped me! I can not even think surviving without your news.

  2. Congratulations on the nomination for European Digital Media Awards 2021! Your reporting and analysis features, “explainers”, etc. have been so helpful to me the past three years. You are my first stop – primary source – in many cases.

    So, does that mean my subscription amount goes up? 😉 I’m joking around, of course. But, I will certainly send a little extra to you just because. I am constantly referring people to your site, so hopefully that will raise your profile, at least throughout my friends and colleagues.

