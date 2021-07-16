Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

<p><strong><span >Ericsson signs 8.3 billion dollar deal with Verizon</span></strong></p><p><span >Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson has penned a deal worth 8.3 billion dollars (72 billion kronor) to provide US operator Verizon with 5G, it announced on Friday morning.</span></p><p>“<span >It’s one of the biggest deals we’ve ever signed,” Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm told the TT newswire. </span></p><p><span >Ericsson also announced a 51 percent jump in its second quarter net profit, although sales sharply declined in China after Swedish authorities banned Huawei from bidding on offers in Sweden.</span></p><p><span ><strong>Swedish vocabulary:</strong> deal – <em>avtal</em></span></p><p><strong>Hundreds of thousands of students to get their university offers today</strong></p><p><span >More than 453,000 people in Sweden will get the results of their university applications today, and they have until July 23</span><span >rd</span><span > to either accept or decline an admission letter. </span></p><p><span >It’s a record figure, believed to be fuelled by the pandemic – both in terms of a slow labour market prompting more people to apply for university instead, and in terms of an increased interest in healthcare professions such as nursing. </span></p><p><span >The government has therefore increased the number of available places and courses at universities, from 16,172 courses last autumn to 16,912 this year; the number of full degree courses has meanwhile increased from 3,023 last year to 3,118 this year.</span></p><p><span ><strong>Swedish vocabulary:</strong> admission letter – <em>antagningsbesked </em></span></p><p>https://twitter.com/TheLocalSweden/status/1382640740237418497</p><p><strong><span >Swedish government withdraws bid to scrap rent controls on newbuilds</span></strong></p><p><span >The government has retracted a proposal to change Sweden’s rental laws, after the bid sparked a historic, albeit brief, ousting of centre-left Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.</span></p><p><span >Justice Minister Morgan Johansson <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20210715/swedish-government-withdraws-bid-to-scrap-rent-controls-on-newbuilds/">told Swedish news agency TT on Thursday</a> that the government’s consultation document had been withdrawn because the joint proposal to scrap rent controls on certain newbuilds in Sweden would no longer be going ahead.</span></p><p><span >The proposal – which had been pushed through by the Social Democrat-Green coalition government’s partners in parliament, the Liberals and the Centre Party – sparked a row with the Left Party last month which led to a no-confidence vote against Löfven </span><span >(who nevertheless returned a few weeks later after the conservative opposition failed to mount a challenge).</span></p><p><span ><strong>Swedish vocabulary:</strong> rental laws – <em>hyreslagar</em></span></p><p>https://twitter.com/TheLocalSweden/status/1415675789345902603</p><p><strong><span >Fewer surgeries in Sweden during pandemic</span></strong></p><p><span >The pandemic has led to just over 126,000 fewer surgeries in Sweden, compared to a normal year, <a href="https://www.svt.se/nyheter/inrikes/vardskulden-vaxer-i-pandemin-nara-126-000-operationer-i-ko">reports public broadcaster SVT</a>. This is due to many non-essential surgeries being postponed in order to reallocate healthcare staff to urgent Covid-19 care. </span></p><p><span >According to Emma Spak, healthcare chief at Sweden’s umbrella organisation for local and regional authorities (SKR), the postponed surgeries are primarily orthopaedic, eye surgeries, and reconstructive surgeries. </span></p><p><span ><strong>Swedish vocabulary:</strong> eye surgery – <em>ögonoperation </em></span></p>
