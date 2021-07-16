FOR MEMBERS

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden
Today in Sweden

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
File photo of Stockholm University. Thousands of prospective students will get their offers today. Photo: Magnus Hjalmarson Neideman/SvD/TT
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Ericsson signs 8.3 billion dollar deal with Verizon

Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson has penned a deal worth 8.3 billion dollars (72 billion kronor) to provide US operator Verizon with 5G, it announced on Friday morning.

It’s one of the biggest deals we’ve ever signed,” Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm told the TT newswire.

Ericsson also announced a 51 percent jump in its second quarter net profit, although sales sharply declined in China after Swedish authorities banned Huawei from bidding on offers in Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: deal – avtal

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Hundreds of thousands of students to get their university offers today

More than 453,000 people in Sweden will get the results of their university applications today, and they have until July 23rd to either accept or decline an admission letter.

It’s a record figure, believed to be fuelled by the pandemic – both in terms of a slow labour market prompting more people to apply for university instead, and in terms of an increased interest in healthcare professions such as nursing.

The government has therefore increased the number of available places and courses at universities, from 16,172 courses last autumn to 16,912 this year; the number of full degree courses has meanwhile increased from 3,023 last year to 3,118 this year.

Swedish vocabulary: admission letter – antagningsbesked

Swedish government withdraws bid to scrap rent controls on newbuilds

The government has retracted a proposal to change Sweden’s rental laws, after the bid sparked a historic, albeit brief, ousting of centre-left Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

Justice Minister Morgan Johansson told Swedish news agency TT on Thursday that the government’s consultation document had been withdrawn because the joint proposal to scrap rent controls on certain newbuilds in Sweden would no longer be going ahead.

The proposal – which had been pushed through by the Social Democrat-Green coalition government’s partners in parliament, the Liberals and the Centre Party – sparked a row with the Left Party last month which led to a no-confidence vote against Löfven (who nevertheless returned a few weeks later after the conservative opposition failed to mount a challenge).

Swedish vocabulary: rental laws – hyreslagar

Fewer surgeries in Sweden during pandemic

The pandemic has led to just over 126,000 fewer surgeries in Sweden, compared to a normal year, reports public broadcaster SVT. This is due to many non-essential surgeries being postponed in order to reallocate healthcare staff to urgent Covid-19 care.

According to Emma Spak, healthcare chief at Sweden’s umbrella organisation for local and regional authorities (SKR), the postponed surgeries are primarily orthopaedic, eye surgeries, and reconstructive surgeries.

Swedish vocabulary: eye surgery – ögonoperation

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
FOR MEMBERS

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
FOR MEMBERS

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
FOR MEMBERS

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
FOR MEMBERS

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

FOR MEMBERS

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

FOR MEMBERS

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

FOR MEMBERS

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

FOR MEMBERS

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday