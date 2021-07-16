Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Ericsson signs 8.3 billion dollar deal with Verizon

Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson has penned a deal worth 8.3 billion dollars (72 billion kronor) to provide US operator Verizon with 5G, it announced on Friday morning.

“It’s one of the biggest deals we’ve ever signed,” Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm told the TT newswire.

Ericsson also announced a 51 percent jump in its second quarter net profit, although sales sharply declined in China after Swedish authorities banned Huawei from bidding on offers in Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: deal – avtal

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Hundreds of thousands of students to get their university offers today

More than 453,000 people in Sweden will get the results of their university applications today, and they have until July 23rd to either accept or decline an admission letter.

It’s a record figure, believed to be fuelled by the pandemic – both in terms of a slow labour market prompting more people to apply for university instead, and in terms of an increased interest in healthcare professions such as nursing.

The government has therefore increased the number of available places and courses at universities, from 16,172 courses last autumn to 16,912 this year; the number of full degree courses has meanwhile increased from 3,023 last year to 3,118 this year.

Swedish vocabulary: admission letter – antagningsbesked

Whether you want to do a full degree, a shorter academic or vocational course, or learn the Swedish language, there are lots of tuition-free programmes available to different groups in Sweden. https://t.co/gbcQ5glamb — The Local Sweden (@TheLocalSweden) April 15, 2021

Swedish government withdraws bid to scrap rent controls on newbuilds

The government has retracted a proposal to change Sweden’s rental laws, after the bid sparked a historic, albeit brief, ousting of centre-left Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

Justice Minister Morgan Johansson told Swedish news agency TT on Thursday that the government’s consultation document had been withdrawn because the joint proposal to scrap rent controls on certain newbuilds in Sweden would no longer be going ahead.

The proposal – which had been pushed through by the Social Democrat-Green coalition government’s partners in parliament, the Liberals and the Centre Party – sparked a row with the Left Party last month which led to a no-confidence vote against Löfven (who nevertheless returned a few weeks later after the conservative opposition failed to mount a challenge).

Swedish vocabulary: rental laws – hyreslagar

The government has retracted a proposal to change Sweden’s rental laws, after the bid sparked a historic, albeit brief, ousting of centre-left Prime Minister Stefan Löfven. https://t.co/xleOWgVPu2 — The Local Sweden (@TheLocalSweden) July 15, 2021

Fewer surgeries in Sweden during pandemic

The pandemic has led to just over 126,000 fewer surgeries in Sweden, compared to a normal year, reports public broadcaster SVT. This is due to many non-essential surgeries being postponed in order to reallocate healthcare staff to urgent Covid-19 care.

According to Emma Spak, healthcare chief at Sweden’s umbrella organisation for local and regional authorities (SKR), the postponed surgeries are primarily orthopaedic, eye surgeries, and reconstructive surgeries.

Swedish vocabulary: eye surgery – ögonoperation