Sweden in Focus podcast: New migration laws, a Covid recap and life in the Gothenburg archipelago

Listen to the episode above, or click HERE.

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, The Local’s Europe Editor Catherine Edwards, The Local Sweden’s Editor Emma Löfgren and freelance journalist Isabella Anderson discuss Sweden’s new migration law and how it will affect residence permit-holders when it comes into force next week.

We also give listeners an update on the current coronavirus situation in Sweden, and reveal the results of our latest poll: Have The Local’s readers adopted the Swedish philosophy of four-week summer holidays, or do you prefer to save your holidays to get away in winter?

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Dutch freelance journalist Anne Grietje Franssen also joins us from her home in the Gothenburg archipelago, to talk about Swedish friluftsliv and life on an island.

Sweden in Focus is hosted by radio journalist Tom Henley and made in collaboration with production company Banda.

Let us know what you think in the comments below, or tweet us using the hashtag #SwedeninFocus.

The Local’s Sweden in Focus podcast is sponsored by Akademikernas A-kassa.