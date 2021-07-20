Gothenburg named one of the world’s greatest places

The third edition of Time Magazine’s list of The World’s Greatest Places considered the difficulties faced by the travel and tourism industries during the pandemic and is a “tribute to the people and businesses at the forefront of those industries who, amid extraordinary circumstances, found ways to adapt, build and innovate”.

Time’s reason for choosing Gothenburg included the events and exhibits held this year to mark the city’s 400th anniversary. It will include interviews with 100 locals about life in Gothenburg and will be displayed in a public square during September. It also highlighted the new developments in Gothenburg such as expanding its waterfront park Jubileumsparken (Centenary Park).

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

“More than a dozen new restaurants and bars have also opened over the past year, including Monopolet, with its five-course street-food menu, and Dugges Pils, a beer bar that serves everything from jackfruit tacos to wings with Korean ketchup,” wrote Michelle Tchea of Time.

It is the first time a Swedish city has been placed on the list, despite some nods to Swedish locations such as the Ice Hotel and the Tree Hotel in previous years.

“It is of course especially fun that both Gothenburg’s 400th anniversary and the investments being made in sustainability are included,” Peter Grönberg, CEO at Göteborg & Co, said in a press release.

Hisingbron (the bridge to the Hisingen island), which opened in 2021 was also mentioned by Time. Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT

Several Nordic neighbours such as Helsinki in Finland and Oslo in Norway were also placed on the list, which is chosen through nominations from Time’s correspondents around the world.

“While it may not be possible to safely visit each place just yet, they’re all well worth reading (and dreaming) about until it’s time, once again, to explore,” Time writes on their website.

For the full list, see Time Magazine’s list of The World’s Greatest Places 2021.

Why is everyone called Glenn in Gothenburg? Listen to the first episode of The Local’s Sweden in Focus podcast (June 12th) to find out: