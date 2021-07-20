Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Sweden’s new migration law comes into force

Sweden’s new migration legislation comes into effect today, with temporary rather than permanent residence permits becoming the rule of thumb (permanent residence permits can still be issued after a certain period, if the applicant meets the requirements).

No transitional legislation has been introduced for the initial period, so if you have not received a decision on your application before today, it will be judged based on the new laws regardless of when you submitted it, according to the Migration Agency.

This also means that many key details are still unclear, but here’s The Local’s guide to the basic points. You can also read more on the Migration Agency’s website.

Swedish vocabulary: legislation – lagstiftning

Swedish municipality appeals court’s dismissal of school veil ban

Staffanstorp municipality in southern Sweden is set to appeal a court decision to throw out their ban on veils for girls up to year six (age 12) in its schools. The ban was pushed through by Staffanstorp’s right-wing Moderates and the Sweden Democrats in 2019.

The Administrative Court of Appeal later revoked the ban, which it said infringed on freedom of religion, among other things, writes the TT news agency.

Staffanstorp is now appealing to the Supreme Administrative Court – the top court in the country – arguing that it is not a ban, just a way of stating its opinion in the municipality’s integration plan, writes regional newspaper Sydsvenskan.

Swedish vocabulary: Supreme Administrative Court – Högsta förvaltningsdomstolen

Shooting of two young children puts spotlight on gang crime in Sweden

After two young children were injured in a shooting at the weekend, Sweden is again reckoning with a gun violence problem that has got worse in recent years.

The children, aged five and six, were injured in a shooting in the Huddinge suburb south of Stockholm. They were taken to hospital, though police said the injuries were not life-threatening and the children were not thought to have been the intended targets.

“It is awful, a reckless act of violence. These gangs show no empathy,” Interior Minister Mikael Damberg told the TT newswire, in reference to police comments that some of the nine people being held in connection to the Huddinge shooting had links to organised crime. “This is not something we should have to get used to in Sweden. I understand that people are angry and feel frightened,” the minister said.

This article looks at the rise in shootings over the past few years.

Swedish vocabulary: crime – brott

Sweden mulls increasing compensation for victims of crime

A Swedish government inquiry has proposed increasing the amount of damages paid out to victims of crime. Some of the factors that should be especially considered are, among others: domestic violence, crimes committed by a group of people, assault or rape.

“These payments have been too low for a long time, we must bring them up to an adequate level,” TT quoted Justice Minister Morgan Johansson as saying.

The inquiry proposes that the new rules come into effect on July 1st, 2022.

Swedish vocabulary: damages – skadestånd