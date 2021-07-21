Two prison officers held hostage at Swedish maximum security jail

Two prison officers are being held hostage at a high-security facility near Eskilstuna in central Sweden, according to media reports.

Two inmates barricaded themselves in a room at the Hällby prison together with two prison officers at 12.30pm on Wednesday and covered the CCTV cameras, wrote the Swedish Prison and Probation Service in an email sent to the TT news agency.

“We are currently working on getting a clearer picture of the situation. The inmates are convicted of serious crimes but we cannot disclose what they are convicted of at the moment,” wrote acting security chief Jörgen From Nordin.

He added that negotiators and a police task force were at the scene and described the situation as “frozen”. “This is a very serious incident,” he wrote.

Hällby, some 10 kilometres west of the town of Eskilstuna, is a class-one prison, the maximum security classification in Sweden.

