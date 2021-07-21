Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Three children in social care after found begging in Sweden

Three minors who had taken to the streets to beg have been taken into social care in Sweden as part of an international operation of police in 18 countries aimed at protecting children from criminal exploitation, reports Swedish public radio broadcaster Ekot.

The children grew up in poverty and are aged 16, 14 and 12, according to the police. The two oldest were pregnant.

In total, 175 arrests were made in Europe as part of the operation, but none in Sweden. A total of 187 potential victims, of whom half were minors, were found.

Swedish vocabulary: minor – minderårig

Swedish weddings fall to 20-year low during pandemic

Last year 37,591 couples got married in Sweden – more than 10,000 fewer than the year before and the lowest figure in Sweden in 20 years, reports the TT newswire, citing statistics by national number-crunching agency Statistics Sweden.

Several pandemic restrictions were lifted in Sweden on July 1st, and up to 50 participants are now allowed at wedding parties in rented venues without seating.

Swedish vocabulary: wedding – bröllop

Stockholm’s Covid-19 cases on the rise

The Stockholm region yesterday reported a 44 percent week-on-week increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases, with 784 new infections between July 13th and 19th.

“The increase is very concerning, although it is still from low levels. The group of 18-29-year-olds are those with the highest incidence, and many of them caught the infection abroad,” said infectious disease doctor Maria Rotzén Östlund in a statement.

“My advice to everyone over 18 is therefore: get two doses of the vaccine when it is offered to you to protect yourself and others, stay at home if you have symptoms, get tested when returning from abroad and always if you have symptoms, and continue to follow advice and recommendations both in Sweden and abroad. Meet as few people as possible the week after returning from abroad, to be completely sure not to spread the infection further.”

Swedish vocabulary: increase – ökning

Gothenburg named one of the world’s greatest places

Time Magazine has released its rankings for the world’s best places of 2021, and this year, its attention turned to a Swedish city on the west coast: Gothenburg.

The third edition of Time Magazine’s list of The World’s Greatest Places’s reason for choosing Gothenburg included the events and exhibits held this year to mark the city’s 400th anniversary. It also highlighted its food scene:

“More than a dozen new restaurants and bars have also opened over the past year, including Monopolet, with its five-course street-food menu, and Dugges Pils, a beer bar that serves everything from jackfruit tacos to wings with Korean ketchup.”

Swedish vocabulary: Gothenburg – Göteborg

‘Brain drain’: Survey warns stricter migration law could see international academics leaving Sweden

Stricter requirements for permanent residency could make a significant proportion of researchers from outside the EU less likely to stay in Sweden, according to a report by three Swedish associations of academics.

The survey – initiated by the Doctoral Students Committee of the Swedish National Union of Students, the Swedish Network of Postdoc Associations and the National Junior Faculty of Sweden – asked 1,500 researchers in different stages of their careers about how the new restrictions might affect their ability to stay in Sweden.

Depending on the specific requirements, a large majority of non-EU/EEA researchers on temporary residence permits could potentially become ineligible for permanent residency and would be less likely to continue their careers in the country, it found.

Swedish vocabulary: requirement – krav