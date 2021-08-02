Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

UK rolls out new rules for travellers from Sweden

Fully vaccinated travellers from Sweden will no longer have to quarantine for 10 days when arriving in the UK (including England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland).

The new rules apply to people who have received vaccines that are approved in the EU and the US, and are travelling from US and European countries with the exception of France. France is classified as “amber plus” and faces separate entry rules to the UK.

Travellers from Sweden (apart from children under 10) still need to provide a negative test no more than three days prior to travel, take a PCR test on the second day after arriving (apart from children aged 4 and under), and complete a passenger locator form.

Swedish vocabulary: quarantine – karantän

Sweden changes to new fuel grade

E10 was introduced as the standard petrol at Swedish fuel stations on Sunday.

It is made up of 90 percent regular unleaded petrol and 10 percent ethanol, a higher ethanol mix than the current standard unleaded E5 (often known as “95” in Sweden), and is meant to help cut carbon dioxide emissions. Nearly all – 94 percent – of petrol cars can use E10 (here’s a full list by industry organisation Bil Sweden).

Swedish vocabulary: unleaded petrol – blyfri bensin

Iconic factory still burning in southern Stockholm

A former carbonic acid factory in the Gröndal area of southern Stockholm will be allowed to burn out, after a fire broke out at the building late on Friday. The fire services won’t use water to completely extinguish the fire, to avoid toxins being released into Lake Mälaren, and are instead monitoring the fire to make sure it does not spread.

The factory, which was in operation from 1896 to 1988, was long the largest and longest-running of its kind in Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: carbonic acid factory – kolsyrefabrik

A person taking a picture of the still smouldering plant on Saturday. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT

Sweden missed treatment target for half of cancer patients

Sweden’s cancer care failed to reach its target in spring 2021, reports public radio broadcaster SR Ekot. According to the national target, eight out of ten cancer patients should be able to start their treatment within 28 days of a suspected diagnosis. The actual share was however 49 percent, compared to 54 percent last autumn.

The figures vary across the country, however. In Norrbotten in northern Sweden, 98 percent of breast cancer patients started their treatment within 28 days, whereas in Örebro in central Sweden the corresponding figure was 28 percent.

Swedish vocabulary: treatment – behandling