Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Swedish hotels see light on horizon after pandemic slump

Sweden’s hotel industry is showing signs of coming back to life after the pandemic and travel restrictions sent it into a record slump, reports public broadcaster SVT today.

Eight out of ten hotel beds in Sweden were booked in July before the pandemic, according to SVT, a number that fell to four out of ten when the pandemic hit. This year, six out of ten beds in Sweden were booked by hotel guests in July, a slight upturn.

“We can hire more people again, because we had to lay quite a lot of people off last year,” Peder Wiklund, a hotel owner in Storuman in northern Sweden, told SVT.

Swedish vocabulary: hotel owner – hotellägare

Stockholm hospital staff warn of long waits at emergency unit

Staff at Stockholm hospital Södersjukhuset’s emergency unit, the largest in the Nordics, have raised the alarm about long waiting times at the hospital, in an article by Aftonbladet. Some patients have had to wait for up to 24 hours before they received treatment.

“We have had deaths that we think may be due to the long waiting times,” Johan Stormdal Starck, a doctor at the hospital, told Aftonbladet. “It’s been a very tough summer for us. The number of patients has been as expected, but staff cover has been very fragile.” Aftonbladet reports that around 30 emergency nurses quit in spring.

Swedish vocabulary: hospital – sjukhus

Three teens held over shooting in southern Sweden

Three minors are being held in connection with a shooting in the town of Kristianstad in southern Sweden, in which two men in their 20s and 30s and a woman in her 60s were seriously injured. The shots were fired at a shopping centre in the Gamlegården area, an area that has experienced gang-related problems for some time, on Tuesday afternoon.

All three suspects are aged under 18 but over 15. According to Swedish law, the prosecutor has until noon on Friday to decide whether to request that the court remand them in custody, or to let them go.

Swedish vocabulary: remand – häkta

Covid officers report crowding in over half of inspected Stockholm restaurants

Restaurants in Sweden’s big cities are repeatedly struggling to enforce Covid-19 distancing rules, despite some of them receiving fines of thousands of kronor on multiple occasions.

In July, around half of the 480 inspections on pubs and restaurants carried out in Stockholm revealed some kind of problem related to the Covid restrictions, and 14 percent of those inspected received a fine. In Gothenburg, 36 restaurants either received a fine or had a decision pending. The fines ranged from 10,000 to 25,000 kronor.

The figures from municipal environmental administrations, first seen and reported on by SVT Nyheter, showed that some venues were being fined repeatedly.

Swedish vocabulary: fines – böter