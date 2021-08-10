Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Swedish weather office warns rain to batter country

Nearly all of Sweden can expect rain showers and falling temperatures today, national weather agency SMHI’s meteorologist Annika Hjelmsten told Swedish news agency TT. She added that rain is forecast for many parts of the country on Wednesday as well. Temperatures are set to drop to 17-21C, or even colder in the north-west mountains.

So get your raincoat on, and remember, there’s no bad weather, only bad clothes.

Swedish vocabulary: raincoat – regnjacka

Teen cleared of drink-driving in Swedish court

A teenager who got pulled over by the police for drink-driving has been cleared by a district court, writes regional newspaper Borås Tidning. The boy was over the limit, and confessed to having been drinking – but he told the court that he had gulped down half a litre of what he believed at the time to be an alcohol-free raspberry drink just before he got behind the wheel. He said he had had Covid-19 and lost his sense of taste and smell, so was not able to taste the alcohol, and only started feeling inebriated en route to the police station.

The court found it could not be proven that he had been driving under the influence on purpose, and cleared him. The prosecutor said she would appeal the verdict.

Swedish vocabulary: drink-driving – rattfylla

Swedish regions open Covid-19 vaccines to over-16s

Some Swedish regions, such as Skåne and Stockholm, have started vaccinating 16-17-year-olds against Covid-19, and several other regions are set to open bookings this week. In Jönköping, some 2,000 people booked an appointment in just a few hours, which is a fourth of everyone in that age bracket in the region, reports P4 Jönköping.

Bookings are open to everyone born 2005 or earlier, so some may still be 15 years old. It is up to the regions to decide whether or not to request parental approval, so the rules vary. Some regions instead do an on-the-spot assessment of whether the teenager seems mature enough to make their own decision about getting vaccinated.

Swedish vocabulary: mature – mogen

Trial over Iran 1988 mass murder begins in Sweden

An Iranian official accused of involvement in the 1988 execution of thousands of political dissidents faces trial in Sweden today, in a case believed to be the first of its kind.

Hamid Noury, 60, is accused by Swedish prosecutors of “intentionally taking the life of a very large number of prisoners sympathetic to or belonging to the People’s Mujahedin” between July 30th and August 16th 1988, while he was assistant to the deputy governor of Gohardasht prison in Karaj, near Tehran.

Noury “denies any accusation of involvement in the alleged executions of 1988,” his lawyer Thomas Söderqvist told AFP.

Swedish vocabulary: trial – rättegång