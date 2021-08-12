Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

<p><strong><span >World Pride gets under way in Sweden and Denmark</span></strong></p><p><span >World Pride and Euro Games will get under way in <a href="https://malmopride.com/world-pride-2021/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Malmö</a> and Copenhagen on Thursday evening. More than 1,000 events will be held in the Swedish and Danish cities between August 12</span><span >th</span><span > and 22</span><span >nd</span><span >, including everything from water polo to weddings. </span></p><p><span >Workshops and seminars about politics, sexuality, health, family and violence will be held at World Pride House, which is hosted by the Malmö Live concert venue.</span></p><p><span ><strong>Swedish vocabulary:</strong> event – <em>evenemang </em></span></p><p><strong><span >Sweden to extend corona cash support for businesses</span></strong></p><p><span >The Swedish government will extend its transition support scheme for businesses that have been hit by coronavirus restrictions for ten months, reports the TT newswire.</span></p><p><span >Next week, businesses will be able to seek the support for the period August 2020 to April 2021. But the maximum cap will be lowered from 75 million kronor to a maximum of 40 million kronor per business and month. </span></p><p><span >Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson told TT she would have wanted to keep the original cap, but that EU had demanded lowering it in order to approve the scheme.</span></p><p><span ><strong>Swedish vocabulary:</strong> transition support – <em>omställningsstöd </em></span></p><p ><strong>Sweden’s white elk population grows</strong></p><p><span >The number of white elk is growing in Sweden’s rural Värmland region, reports public radio broadcaster <a href="https://sverigesradio.se/artikel/vita-algarna-fortsatter-att-fascinera-varmlanningarna" target="_blank" rel="noopener">P4 Värmland</a>, with an expert estimating they’re around 50 to 100.</span></p><p><span >This may have something to do with the fact that although the animals are not formally protected, many hunters will still avoid shooting them during Sweden’s annual elk hunt.</span></p><p>The white <span >fur is caused by</span><span > leucism, a genetic variation which changes the colour of the skin and fur but unlike albinism, does not change the eyes. </span><span >The <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20171115/swedens-famous-white-elk-is-spared-death/">white elk went viral in 2017</a> after a local politician captured one on camera and posted the video online.</span></p><p><span ><strong>Swedish vocabulary:</strong> elk (or moose – <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20130627/48736/">don’t email us</a>) – <em>älg</em></span></p><p><strong><span >What you need to know about snakes </span></strong><strong><span >in Sweden</span></strong></p><p><span >More than 100 people have needed anti-snake venom serum in Sweden this summer, reports medical newssite <a href="https://www.dagensmedicin.se/specialistomraden/allmanmedicin/dubbelt-sa-manga-huggormsbett-i-juli-som-i-juni/">Dagens Medicin</a>, especially during a hot and dry July.</span></p><p><span >Sweden is home to only one venomous snake – the <em>vipera berus</em> (known in English as the common European adder or common European viper). It is usually around 60 centimetres long and often light-brown with a dark zigzag pattern on its back. </span></p><p><span >If you get bitten, you should always seek healthcare.</span></p><p><span >Another common snake in Sweden is the non-venomous grass snake (known as <em>snok</em> in Swedish), which can be identified by its two white or yellow spots on its neck.</span></p><p><span ><strong>Swedish vocabulary:</strong> viper – <em>huggorm</em></span></p>
