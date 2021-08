National Union of Teachers calls on Sweden to vaccinate over-12s

The National Union of Teachers in Sweden has called on health authorities to let children over the age of 12 get vaccinated against Covid-19. Sweden currently offers the vaccine to all over-16s, and over-12s if they have an underlying medical condition.

“Ahead of the school start we’re seeing an increased spread of infection in society in general and we know it has been difficult, if not impossible, for schools to follow the Public Health Agency’s recommendations to keep a distance,” union chairperson Åsa Fahlén told newswire TT. The autumn semester generally starts in Sweden this week.

Swedish vocabulary: school – skola

Sweden scraps temporary rules for homeowners

Sweden temporarily suspended amortisation of household mortgage loans to help homeowners weather the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis. Amortisation is paying off parts of the loan itself, not just the interest, and it’s worth noting that many experts at the time advised against taking advantage of this unless absolutely necessary.

But the temporary exception will be scrapped as planned on September 1st, so if you’re one of the 270,000 Swedish households who have been putting off paying off your mortgage, you should be prepared for your monthly bill to go up next month.

Swedish vocabulary: mortgage – bolån

Malmö travel agency suspected of forging Covid test certificates

A travel agency in Malmö is suspected of having given travellers forged documents showing they do not carry the coronavirus, reports regional newspaper Sydsvenskan.

Sydsvenskan reports that the agency based its documents on an original test certificate which was scanned onto a computer, with name and personal ID number swapped out.

Police are investigating, and the agency denies the allegations.

Swedish vocabulary: travel agency – resebyrå

Sweden evacuates embassy in Afghanistan

Sweden is evacuating its embassy in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the capital of Kabul, Foreign Minister Ann Linde told a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

Sweden is also temporarily scrapping its requirement that a person has to be in a third country to be resettled, which means the Migration Agency can decide to resettle them as soon as they leave Afghanistan. It has also removed its upper 500 limit on emergency spots within the quota framework for refugees, to give the Migration Agency free reins to make decisions on offering protection. These measures are meant to be used to offer protection to Afghan citizens who are or have previously been employed by Sweden in the country – something politicians on both sides of the aisle have been calling for for weeks.

Around 40 people are listed on the foreign ministry’s so-called “Swedish list” as being in Afghanistan – a list that Swedish citizens can sign up to if they are abroad and want the foreign ministry to be aware of their whereabouts. The foreign ministry on August 5th urged all Swedes to get out of Afghanistan, and it said it would not be able to help anyone leave.

Swedish vocabulary: embassy – ambassad