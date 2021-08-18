IN PICTURES: Roads cave in after heavy rain batters central Sweden

READ ALSO: ‘Don’t come here’: Swedish city Gävle flooded after DOUBLE a month’s worth of rain falls overnight
Janne Adolfsson, a Gävle resident, shows his water-covered kitchen floor:
Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
A road near Borlänge in the Dalarna region was washed away:
Photo: Ulf Palm/TT
Cars being salvaged in Falun, Dalarna:
Photo: Ulf Palm/TT
Lisbeth Linngård trying to salvage her flower pots in Gävle:
Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
A flooded fuel station in Gävle on Wednesday morning:
Photo: Pernilla Wahlman/TT
A family making the best of the situation in Gävle:
Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
A student hall in Gävle had to be evacuated after the rain caused erosion to the ground underneath:
Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
Do you have pictures of the floods in Gävle and Dalarna? Email [email protected].
Member comments