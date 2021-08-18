IN PICTURES: Roads cave in after heavy rain batters central Sweden

18 August 2021
11:48 CEST

Updated
18 August 2021
16:11 CEST
Weather

IN PICTURES: Roads cave in after heavy rain batters central Sweden
A woman wading through the water with her shopping bags in Gävle. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
18 August 2021
11:48 CEST

Updated
18 August 2021
16:11 CEST

Several cities in central Sweden were flooded on Wednesday after record amounts of rain fell overnight.

READ ALSO: ‘Don’t come here’: Swedish city Gävle flooded after DOUBLE a month’s worth of rain falls overnight

Janne Adolfsson, a Gävle resident, shows his water-covered kitchen floor:

Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

A road near Borlänge in the Dalarna region was washed away:

Photo: Ulf Palm/TT

Cars being salvaged in Falun, Dalarna:

Photo: Ulf Palm/TT

Lisbeth Linngård trying to salvage her flower pots in Gävle:

Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

A flooded fuel station in Gävle on Wednesday morning:

Photo: Pernilla Wahlman/TT

A family making the best of the situation in Gävle:

Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

A student hall in Gävle had to be evacuated after the rain caused erosion to the ground underneath:

Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Do you have pictures of the floods in Gävle and Dalarna? Email [email protected].

