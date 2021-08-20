Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

<p><strong><span >Victim awake after stabbing at Swedish school</span></strong></p><p><span >A </span><span >man who was stabbed by a pupil at a school in Eslöv, southern Sweden, on Thursday is reported to be awake and in stable condition, a local police chief told public broadcaster <a href="https://www.svt.se/nyheter/lokalt/skane/en-person-gripen-pa-skola-i-eslov">SVT</a>. </span></p><p><span >A 15-year-old was held shortly after the attack and is suspected of attempted murder. </span><span >Citing witness reports from students at the school, <a href="https://www.aftonbladet.se/nyheter/a/rE8RBe/isak-och-mohammad-blev-vittnen-till-skolattacken">Swedish newspapers</a> reported that the boy had been masked, wearing a helmet and a knife. The victim worked at the school.</span></p><p><span >No one else was injured, but police fired a warning shot in connection with the incident.</span></p><p><span ><strong>Swedish vocabulary:</strong> knife – <em>kniv </em></span></p><p><span ><strong>Brits told to apply for post-Brexit status before Sweden’s deadline</strong> </span></p><p><span >The British Embassy is urging Brits to take action to secure their right to stay in Sweden after September 30</span><span >th</span><span >, the last day for submitting an application for residence status. </span></p><p>“<span >The window is closing for British citizens in Sweden to apply for residency permits,” said the embassy in a statement, adding that failure to apply by September 30</span><span >th</span><span > could “result in a loss of residency rights in Sweden”. </span></p><p><span ><strong>Swedish vocabulary:</strong> residence status – <em>uppehållsstatus </em></span></p><p>https://twitter.com/TheLocalSweden/status/1428293421320478726</p><p><strong><span >Sweden gets ready to help Afghan </span><span >staff</span></strong><span ><strong> evacuate</strong> </span></p><p><span >The Migration Agency is planning to receive 41 Afghans employed by the Swedish Embassy in Afghanistan, as well as their families, from Kabul. Foreign Minister Ann Linde told <a href="https://sverigesradio.se/artikel/ann-linde-s-lokalanstallda-evakueras-inom-dagar">Ekot</a> that she thought they would be able to fly them out “in a few days”.</span></p><p><span >But the main challenge is getting the people to the airport in Kabul, as the Taliban control all the roads to the airport. Australians told <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/20/taliban-violently-block-australian-citizens-from-kabul-airport-evacuation-flights">The Guardian</a> they had been trying for days to get through Taliban checkpoints and had been violently blocked.</span></p><p><span ><strong>Swedish vocabulary:</strong> employed – <em>anställd </em></span></p><p><strong><span >Nearly three out of four 16-17-year-olds vaccinated in Uppsala</span></strong></p><p><span >A total of 72.7 percent of 16-17-year-olds in the Uppsala region have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the highest proportion of the age group in Sweden. The next region is Västernorrland, which has given one dose to 57.2 percent of 16-17-year-olds, and the “worst” region is Västra Götaland with 23.4 percent, reports <a href="https://www.aftonbladet.se/nyheter/a/v5k25m/tre-ganger-fler-unga-fardigvaccinerade-i-uppsala">Aftonbladet</a>.</span></p><p><span >Not all regions opened their vaccine bookings at the same time, so that is one factor to take into account, but Uppsala (which opened on August 2</span><span >nd</span><span >) also attributed its success to the fact that they sent out letters with pre-booked appointments to this age group of teenagers, rather than waiting for them to book an appointment by themselves.</span></p><p><span ><strong>Swedish vocabulary:</strong> teenager – <em>tonåring </em></span></p>
Member comments