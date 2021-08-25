Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Coronavirus on the increase in southern Sweden

The number of new infections increased 46 percent in the Skåne region last week compared to the week before, the TT news agency quoted regional infectious disease doctor Eva Melander as telling a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Two thirds of new cases, more than 900 last week, are people aged 10-39.

Swedish vocabulary: compared to – jämfört med

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

28 girls banned from leaving Sweden

A new law which was introduced in July 2020 made it possible for courts to impose a ban on leaving the country on children at risk of being taken abroad for marriage or genital mutilation. It has been used 28 times so far, reports public broadcaster SVT.

Taking a child out of Sweden in violation of a ban could lead to jail for two years.

Swedish vocabulary: children – barn

Sweden evacuates 771 people from Afghanistan

Sweden has evacuated 771 people from Afghanistan. They include local residents who have previously been employed by the embassy or Sweden’s Armed Forces, and around 500 people who have signed up to the so-called “Swedish list” – people who are Swedish citizens or residents and have reported being in Afghanistan at the moment.

“We have overall got most people out, including families,” Foreign Minister Ann Linde told public radio broadcaster Sveriges Radio’s news programme Ekot on Tuesday.



Swedish vocabulary: citizen – medborgare

Evakueringsarbetet fortsätter med full intensitet. Är glad över att vi har evakuerat ytterligare 227 personer från Kabul. Totalt har Sverige evakuerat 771 personer. Det handlar om lokalanställda med familjer samt svenska medborgare och personer med permanent uppehållstillstånd. — Ann Linde (@AnnLinde) August 25, 2021

Magdalena Andersson’s first comments about party leader election

Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson, widely named as one of the favourites to take over as party leader of the Social Democrats when Stefan Löfven steps down in November, has refused to answer whether she wants to become the new leader.

“He has just announced that he is going to resign and the party’s members will now be able to have their say to the nomination committee, and then they will carry out their work. It is important to let that process take its time,” Andersson told SvD on Wednesday.



Swedish vocabulary: nomination committee – valberedning