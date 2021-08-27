Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

New study sheds light on discrimination in schools

A new report by Rädda Barnen, the Swedish branch of Save the Children, one in four pupils of a foreign background in Sweden has faced discrimination or harassment by peers or teachers. The figure for pupils of a Swedish background was 15 percent.

The report also asked specifically if the respondent had been discriminated or harassed because of their religion or ethnicity. Sixteen percent of foreign-background pupils and two percent of Swedish-background pupils said yes. The report defined “foreign background” as people born abroad or in Sweden with two foreign-born parents.

The study is based on survey responses from 1,117 pupils in year five (aged around 11) in 32 schools around Sweden, as well as group interviews with 33 children.

Swedish vocabulary: pupil – elev

Swedish regions to step up vaccination efforts

All of Sweden’s 21 regions have now given at least one dose of Covid vaccine to at least 70 percent of their population aged 18-64. But the Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions said that regions now need to step up their work and start identifying gaps and the people and groups they have not yet managed to reach.

This could include drop-in centres or mobile hubs, while also vaccinating 16-17-year-olds (for whom vaccination only recently opened) and preparing to give a third dose to people with a weakened immune system, as directed by the Public Health Agency.

Swedish vocabulary: gap – lucka

33 Swiss football fans arrested in Sweden

Thirty-three Basel supporters were held by Swedish police in connection with a football match between Stockholm team Hammarby and Switzerland’s Basel at Tele2 Arena.

They were suspected of violent rioting, said police.

Swedish vocabulary: riot – upplopp

Sweden to look into how to issue Covid vaccine pass to more foreign residents

The Swedish government has ordered the eHealth Agency to look into how to offer the Covid vaccine pass to those foreigners and Swedes who are currently unable to get it.

As The Local has reported in a series of articles this summer, thousands of people in Sweden are currently unable to get the EU Digital Covid Certificate (also sometimes known as the vaccine pass, health pass or green pass), despite being legally entitled to it. This is because they received their vaccine abroad, or do not have a personnummer.

The government said the eHealth Agency had been told to come up with a plan for how to issue Covid passes manually and present it to the Health Ministry by October 1st.

Swedish vocabulary: government – regering

18th century ship arrives in Stockholm

The Götheborg, an exact replica of the Swedish East India Company’s 18th century vessel, has arrived in Stockholm for a visit before it heads out on a long journey to Asia next year.

The original Götheborg sank in the Gothenburg Archipelago in autumn 1745. It was on its way home from its third voyage to China. The crew was saved, but the ship’s cargo was lost.

Swedish vocabulary: ship – skepp