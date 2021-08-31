Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Sweden’s grading system to change for students

Students who start senior high school in Sweden in autumn 2025 could be the first year that get their overall final grades based on subjects, rather than on individual modules.

This is being proposed by the government. The TT newswire reports that the proposal has received wide support by the parties in parliament, which indicates it will go ahead.

Swedish vocabulary: grade – betyg

Hundreds of rabbits die after viral outbreak in Sweden

Several outbreaks of Rabbit Viral Haemorrhagic Disease (RVHD) were reported across Sweden this summer. In the eastern Gävleborg region, officials found more than 400 rabbits believed to have died from the virus, writes public broadcaster SVT Gävleborg.

The virus also spread in the south-western Halland and Skåne regions, and Swedish authorities recommended rabbit owners in western Sweden to vaccinate their rabbits.

Swedish vocabulary: RVHD – kaningulsot

EU recommends tighter restrictions on American tourists

The EU on Monday removed the US, Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and the Republic of North Macedonia from its recommended safe list of countries. This means that visitors, particularly those not vaccinated against Covid-19, could face tighter restrictions on travel to Europe – however, it is up to individual member states.

Member states have been allowed to set their own border restrictions since the start of the pandemic. Sweden so far has not made a distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers when it comes to travel from outside the EU, and for the time being the US remains on Sweden’s list of countries that are exempt from the entry ban.

Sweden’s current entry ban expires on October 31st. The government has at the time of writing not said what it plans to do regarding the new recommendations from the EU.

Swedish vocabulary: member state – medlemsstat

Brits have one month left to apply for post-Brexit permit

Brits who wish to secure their right to stay in Sweden now have less than a month left to apply for their post-Brexit residence status. Brits who have already secured this right in other ways – for example by becoming Swedish citizens – can apply, but don’t have to.

“It is imperative that British citizens living in Sweden check their status, contact the Swedish Migration Agency if they have questions, apply for the new permit and legalise their residency,” the British Embassy urged in a statement earlier this month.

The deadline is September 30th.

Swedish vocabulary: apply – ansöka