Are Abba about to release their new songs at last?

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden
abbaculture

Share this article
Are Abba about to release their new songs at last?
Abba in their heyday. Photo: Svenskt Pressfoto/TT
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden

Three years after Abba stunned fans by announcing they had reunited to record their first new music in more than three decades, will we get to hear those songs in a livestream on Thursday?

The Swedish quartet revealed in 2018 that they had got together in secret to record new songs: “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”.

“It was like the olden days,” manager Görel Hanser told The Local on the day of the announcement.

Asked how the new songs sounded, Hanser described them at the time as “classic Abba, but updated to 2018”.

Hopefully they’ve now been updated to 2021 (at least they’ve launched a TikTok account), because we’ve yet to hear them.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

But last week a mysterious Twitter account appeared – @ABBAVoyage, with a link to the website abbavoyage.com – followed by advertisements on signs across London.

“Thank you for waiting, the journey is about to begin,” read a statement signed by Abba members Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

Now a livestream announcement has been promised at 5.45pm UK time on Thursday.

It’s not clear exactly what will be announced on Thursday, but rumours have it that it will be news about an Abba-themed hologram concert and the release of at least one new song (according to the latest reports, however, five new songs have been recorded in total).

You can watch the announcement here.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

Why one of Sweden’s most famous children’s book series is still so relevant

Why one of Sweden’s most famous children’s book series is still so relevant

How did Sweden become one of the world’s biggest music exporters?

How did Sweden become one of the world’s biggest music exporters?

‘Why is it funny to point out something that everyone already knows about Swedish culture?’

‘Why is it funny to point out something that everyone already knows about Swedish culture?’

Muppets and free love: The bizarre documentary that shaped the image of Sweden

Muppets and free love: The bizarre documentary that shaped the image of Sweden

Would you spend a week on a remote Swedish island watching films? This festival needs you

Would you spend a week on a remote Swedish island watching films? This festival needs you

How to visit Stockholm without leaving your couch
FOR MEMBERS

How to visit Stockholm without leaving your couch

Watch: The biggest blockbusters that were censored or banned in Sweden

Watch: The biggest blockbusters that were censored or banned in Sweden

Ten movies and TV series that helped me learn what Swedishness means

Ten movies and TV series that helped me learn what Swedishness means

More news

Why one of Sweden’s most famous children’s book series is still so relevant

Why one of Sweden’s most famous children’s book series is still so relevant

How did Sweden become one of the world’s biggest music exporters?

How did Sweden become one of the world’s biggest music exporters?

‘Why is it funny to point out something that everyone already knows about Swedish culture?’

‘Why is it funny to point out something that everyone already knows about Swedish culture?’

Muppets and free love: The bizarre documentary that shaped the image of Sweden

Muppets and free love: The bizarre documentary that shaped the image of Sweden

Would you spend a week on a remote Swedish island watching films? This festival needs you

FOR MEMBERS

How to visit Stockholm without leaving your couch

Watch: The biggest blockbusters that were censored or banned in Sweden

Ten movies and TV series that helped me learn what Swedishness means