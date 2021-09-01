Are Abba about to release their new songs at last?

The Swedish quartet revealed in 2018 that they had got together in secret to record new songs: “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”.

“It was like the olden days,” manager Görel Hanser told The Local on the day of the announcement.

Asked how the new songs sounded, Hanser described them at the time as “classic Abba, but updated to 2018”.

Hopefully they’ve now been updated to 2021 (at least they’ve launched a TikTok account), because we’ve yet to hear them.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

But last week a mysterious Twitter account appeared – @ABBAVoyage, with a link to the website abbavoyage.com – followed by advertisements on signs across London.

“Thank you for waiting, the journey is about to begin,” read a statement signed by Abba members Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

Now a livestream announcement has been promised at 5.45pm UK time on Thursday.

It’s not clear exactly what will be announced on Thursday, but rumours have it that it will be news about an Abba-themed hologram concert and the release of at least one new song (according to the latest reports, however, five new songs have been recorded in total).

You can watch the announcement here.