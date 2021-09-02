Sweden considers lifting entry ban for vaccinated travellers from UK and US

The Local
n[email protected]
@thelocalsweden

2 September 2021
11:02 CEST

Updated
2 September 2021
14:45 CEST
CoronavirusTravel news

Share this article
Sweden considers lifting entry ban for vaccinated travellers from UK and US
File photo of a nurse administering the Covid-19 vaccine in the UK. Photo: Steve Parsons/AP
The Local
news[email protected]
@thelocalsweden

2 September 2021
11:02 CEST

Updated
2 September 2021
14:45 CEST

The Swedish government has said it may exempt vaccinated tourists from certain non-EU countries from its Covid entry restrictions.

The EU recommends that member states allow vaccinated travellers (at least those who have received a Covid vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency, EMA) to travel to their countries from outside the EU, but Sweden has so far not followed that principle.

When asked by The Local why not, a press spokesperson for Interior Minister Mikael Damberg told us on Wednesday: “I’ll get back to you as soon as we have the opportunity.”

But on Thursday, as the government re-added six countries including the US to its non-EU/EEA entry ban, it said it was “exploring the possibility” of exempting “fully vaccinated residents of certain third countries”, but offered no indication as to when that might happen.

“There are a number of countries with which Sweden has close relations. There, the government will now investigate the possibility of exempting fully vaccinated residents in certain third countries,” Interior Minister Mikael Damberg told the TT news agency on Thursday morning.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

“I am thinking primarily of the United Kingdom, but also the United States, even though the United States is more complex and many states have very different rules,” he said.

There was no more information immediately available, but the following Covid vaccines are EMA-authorised: Spikevax (Moderna), Comirnaty (Pfizer-BioNTech), Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) and Johnson & Johnson (also called Janssen). Covishield, India’s version of the AstraZeneca vaccine, has not been approved by the EMA. It is up to individual EU states to decide whether or not to allow entry for people vaccinated with jabs enrolled on the WHO’s Emergency Use Listing, which Covishield is, but Damberg did not say anything about it.

The Swedish government on Thursday reimposed entry restrictions on travellers from the US, Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and Northern Macedonia, based on an EU recommendation and effective from September 6th. These countries were previously exempt.

The entry ban since before also applies to the UK, which is no longer an EU country, as well as many other non-EU countries.

That doesn’t necessarily mean all travel from those countries is banned, as travellers may fall into another exempted category, such as travelling for urgent family reasons or if they have EU citizenship or a Swedish residence permit or residence status.

Sweden already allows vaccinated travellers with an EU Digital Covid Certificate to enter the country from another EU member state, and it currently has no restrictions at all in place for people travelling from the Nordics (Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland). That goes for everyone travelling via one of those countries, regardless of their original point of departure.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Swedes ‘highly trusting’ of government’s pandemic response, but still don’t feel ‘free’: EU study

Swedes ‘highly trusting’ of government’s pandemic response, but still don’t feel ‘free’: EU study

Swedish government orders inquiry to consider future pandemic curfews

Swedish government orders inquiry to consider future pandemic curfews

Readers reveal: Why we can’t get a Swedish Covid vaccine pass

Readers reveal: Why we can’t get a Swedish Covid vaccine pass

Øresund Bridge makes ‘buy one, get one free’ offer to reboot travel after Covid-19

Øresund Bridge makes ‘buy one, get one free’ offer to reboot travel after Covid-19

Sweden extends non-EU entry ban until October

Sweden to look into how to issue Covid vaccine pass to more foreign residents

PAYWALL FREE

Tell us: Have you been able to access Sweden’s Covid vaccine pass?

Sweden ‘in violation’ of EU law for failing to issue Covid passes to thousands of foreign residents