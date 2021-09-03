Travel update: Denmark changes Sweden to yellow in latest guidelines

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaldenmark
Covid-19 rulesfeature

Share this article
Travel update: Denmark changes Sweden to yellow in latest guidelines
File photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaldenmark

In a new update to Covid-19 travel guidelines announced on Friday, Denmark’s foreign ministry switched the South and West Sweden region from green to yellow.

The decision means that all of Sweden is now classed as yellow in Denmark’s travel advice.

Increasing infection rates in the two areas of Sweden, which include cities Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund and Gothenburg, were cited by the ministry as the reason for the decision.

That the region and thereby Sweden as a whole is now classed yellow has some consequences for non-vaccinated travellers who have also not been previously infected with Covid-19.

The main difference between travelling to Denmark from a yellow country is that Danish residents who are not vaccinated or immune through previous infection (and must therefore take a Covid-19 test before travel) are required to get a test after entry.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Non-Danish citizens or residents are required to show a negative coronavirus test at border control.

Those arriving by air can get a rapid antigen test for free at the airport between the arrival gate and border control. The Danish foreign ministry also advises taking a PCR test after returning to Denmark.

Other changes to the travel guidelines include Croatia switching from green to yellow, with the exception of the Sjeverna Hrvatska region.

The following regions around Europe also move from green to yellow:

Niederösterreich (Austria), Bolzano (Italy), Innlandet, Agder and Trøndelag (Norway).

Spain’s Asturia region meanwhile changes from yellow to green.

The new guidelines come into effect at 4pm on Saturday.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

COMPARE: What are the entry rules around Europe for American travellers?

COMPARE: What are the entry rules around Europe for American travellers?

Pandemic in Europe won’t be over until 70 percent are vaccinated, says WHO

Pandemic in Europe won’t be over until 70 percent are vaccinated, says WHO

SAS to avoid Belarus airspace after forced Ryanair landing

SAS to avoid Belarus airspace after forced Ryanair landing

COMPARE: The different strategies used in Europe to vaccinate against Covid-19
FOR MEMBERS

COMPARE: The different strategies used in Europe to vaccinate against Covid-19

EU countries to receive Johnson & Johnson vaccines from mid-April

EU vaccine chief hopes for tourism boost as he unveils Covid-19 ‘health passport’

FOR MEMBERS

COMPARE: Which European countries have the toughest rules for gaining citizenship?

EU toughens rules for vaccine exports to avoid shortfalls