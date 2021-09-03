Travel update: Denmark changes Sweden to yellow in latest guidelines

The decision means that all of Sweden is now classed as yellow in Denmark’s travel advice.

Increasing infection rates in the two areas of Sweden, which include cities Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund and Gothenburg, were cited by the ministry as the reason for the decision.

That the region and thereby Sweden as a whole is now classed yellow has some consequences for non-vaccinated travellers who have also not been previously infected with Covid-19.

The main difference between travelling to Denmark from a yellow country is that Danish residents who are not vaccinated or immune through previous infection (and must therefore take a Covid-19 test before travel) are required to get a test after entry.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Non-Danish citizens or residents are required to show a negative coronavirus test at border control.

Those arriving by air can get a rapid antigen test for free at the airport between the arrival gate and border control. The Danish foreign ministry also advises taking a PCR test after returning to Denmark.

Other changes to the travel guidelines include Croatia switching from green to yellow, with the exception of the Sjeverna Hrvatska region.

The following regions around Europe also move from green to yellow:

Niederösterreich (Austria), Bolzano (Italy), Innlandet, Agder and Trøndelag (Norway).

Spain’s Asturia region meanwhile changes from yellow to green.

The new guidelines come into effect at 4pm on Saturday.