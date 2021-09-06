Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Nine fatal drownings in Sweden last month

Nine people drowned in Sweden in August, according to the Swedish Lifesavers’ Association’s preliminary statistics. The average for the month of August is usually 15 drowning deaths, but August was unusually cold and rainy in Sweden this year.

A total of 84 people drowned in the first eight months of 2021, an increase from 68 during the same period last year.

Swedish vocabulary: drown – drunkna

(article continues below)

Andersson on track to becoming next Social Democrat boss

Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson is looking increasingly like a shoo-in to take over as party leader of the Social Democrats when Prime Minister Stefan Löfven steps down in November. Four party districts have nominated her so far, reports the TT news agency: Värmland, Skaraborg, Halland and the powerful Skåne district. The party’s youth wing has also said it’s backing Andersson.

Taking over as party leader won’t automatically make Andersson Sweden’s next Prime Minister. For that, she will need the approval of the Swedish parliament.

Swedish vocabulary: party leader – partiledare

Dumpster fire in southern Stockholm

A large rubbish tip in Botkyrka, southern Stockholm, has been on fire since 4pm on Sunday. TT reports that the tip is around 60 by 40 metres, and large parts are currently being removed in order to try to isolate the burning parts. It is estimated that efforts to extinguish the blaze will take anything from three days to three weeks.

Last winter, another dumpster fire raged in Botkyrka, also at a tip owned by rubbish company Think Pink which is at the centre of several environmental rows. TT writes that the company is infamous for having dumped large amounts of waste in a number of spots around Sweden, and its CEO is suspected of aggravated environmental offences.

Swedish vocabulary: infamous – ökänd

Sweden tightens restrictions for tourists from six countries including the US

From today, tourists from the US, Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and Northern Macedonia will no longer be able to travel freely to Sweden after the government tightened border restrictions based on a rise in Covid infections in those countries.

That doesn’t necessarily mean all travel from those countries will be banned, as travellers may fall into another exempted category, such as travelling for urgent family reasons or if they have EU citizenship or a Swedish residence permit.

The non-EU/EEA entry ban is currently in force until October 31st.

Swedish vocabulary: entry ban – inreseförbud