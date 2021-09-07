Sweden arrests two women linked to Islamic State

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden
crime

Share this article
Sweden arrests two women linked to Islamic State
Three women and their six children landed at Arlanda Airport in Sweden on Monday after they were deported from Syria. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden

Two women linked to the Islamic State group were arrested by Swedish police after they flew back from Syria.

Stockholm police spokesman Ola Österling said the prosecutor leading the investigation into the two women had ordered their arrest.

“We executed that decision when the plane arrived in Stockholm in the afternoon,” Österling told AFP. A third woman had been taken in for questioning, he added.

A statement from the Prosecution Authority Monday said multiple investigations were under way against men and women returning from areas that had been controlled by the Islamic State group (Isis or IS).

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

“The international crimes that are relevant for people for people returning from Isis-controlled areas are war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity,” public prosecutor Reena Devgun said in the statement.

“Sweden has an international committment to investigate and prosecute these crimes,” she added.

The Prosecution Authority added that it could not comment on individual cases or the number of investigations under way.

But public broadcaster SVT reported that at least one of the women arrested was being investigated for war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.

SVT also reported that the women who had returned Monday had been staying in camps in northern Syria but had been deported by Kurdish authorities after deciding they did not have enough evidence to prosecute them.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

Sweden’s first spy trial in 18 years gets under way

Sweden’s first spy trial in 18 years gets under way

Teenage suspect held after stabbing at southern Swedish school

Teenage suspect held after stabbing at southern Swedish school

Landmark trial over Iran 1988 mass murder opens in Sweden

Landmark trial over Iran 1988 mass murder opens in Sweden

Swedish prosecutors charge Iranian man over ‘war crimes and murder’

Swedish prosecutors charge Iranian man over ‘war crimes and murder’

Hostage-takers release guards after pizza negotiations at Swedish prison

Hostage-takers release guards after pizza negotiations at Swedish prison

Sweden to crack down on gang crime with tougher sentences for young people

Sweden to crack down on gang crime with tougher sentences for young people

Two prison officers held hostage at Swedish maximum security jail

Two prison officers held hostage at Swedish maximum security jail

Shooting of two young children puts spotlight on gang crime in Sweden

Shooting of two young children puts spotlight on gang crime in Sweden

More news

Sweden’s first spy trial in 18 years gets under way

Sweden’s first spy trial in 18 years gets under way

Teenage suspect held after stabbing at southern Swedish school

Teenage suspect held after stabbing at southern Swedish school

Landmark trial over Iran 1988 mass murder opens in Sweden

Landmark trial over Iran 1988 mass murder opens in Sweden

Swedish prosecutors charge Iranian man over ‘war crimes and murder’

Swedish prosecutors charge Iranian man over ‘war crimes and murder’

Hostage-takers release guards after pizza negotiations at Swedish prison

Sweden to crack down on gang crime with tougher sentences for young people

Two prison officers held hostage at Swedish maximum security jail

Shooting of two young children puts spotlight on gang crime in Sweden