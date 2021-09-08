PAYWALL FREE

Tell us: What do you think about Sweden’s lifting of Covid restrictions?

Catherine Edwards
[email protected]
@CatJREdwards
Coronavirus

Tell us: What do you think about Sweden's lifting of Covid restrictions?
Stockholm's restaurants will soon have all their pandemic restrictions removed. Photo: Emma-Sofia Olsson/SvD/TT
After Sweden announced that most pandemic restrictions will be removed at the end of the month, we want to hear from foreign residents about what the changes mean for you.

From September 29th, the remaining rules on events, restaurants and bars will be removed, along with the recommendation to work from home. 

If you want to share what you think of the move, please fill out our short survey.

You have the option to remain anonymous, and for the text-based questions you can share as much or as little detail as you choose – we will read them all and use them to inform our reporting. Due to the high number of responses we receive, we cannot publish them all, but we aim to publish a representative sample. 

If you want to read more about the re-opening plan before responding, please see the articles below:

This is our fourth major survey on the Swedish response to the pandemic (you can read the articles created from earlier reader surveys in April, June, and December 2020, and June 2021, and we have also carried out further surveys related to specific topics such as long distance relationships, parenting and vaccinations). Although these surveys are not scientific, they are part of our commitment to raising the voices of Sweden’s foreign residents.

Member comments

KEY POINTS: How Sweden’s Covid-19 restrictions will change this month
FOR MEMBERS

Sweden to lift more Covid-19 restrictions at end of September

Q&A: Answers to your questions about Sweden’s latest travel rules
FOR MEMBERS

Sweden entry ban: What counts as an ‘urgent family reason’?

Sweden entry ban: What counts as an ‘urgent family reason’?

Sweden considers lifting entry ban for vaccinated travellers from UK and US

Sweden tightens restrictions for tourists from six countries including the US

Swedes ‘highly trusting’ of government’s pandemic response, but still don’t feel ‘free’: EU study

Swedish government orders inquiry to consider future pandemic curfews