Sweden ranked seventh best in world at handling health crises

According to the Nation Brands Index, a survey of 60,000 people across 20 countries, Sweden is now comfortably in the top ten of the 60 countries surveyed as having the “greatest net performance for health crisis management”.

Germany led the list, with Canada and Switzerland in second and third place.

Madeleine Sjöstedt, Director General of the Swedish Institute, said that the change in Sweden’s position was “very positive”.

“Initially, Sweden’s handling of the pandemic created a great deal of international attention,” she said in a press release. “According to our studies, Sweden’s handling of the pandemic is being reported on much less frequently globally, and our country is often perceived to have acted consistently during the pandemic.”

Australia and New Zealand, which have taken a Zero Covid approach almost diametrically opposed to that of Sweden, ranked fourth and fifth.

Sweden’s neighbours Norway and Finland, meanwhile which have both had about a tenth as many Covid-19 deaths per capita as Sweden has, ranked sixth and eighth respectively. Denmark was not one of the 60 nations appraised.

In a press release, the polling company Ispos said that the countries which had made the top-ten list were those that had since last autumn done the best job at driving through vaccinations and containing outbreaks.

“The top ten nations which survey respondents rate the highest on performance of handling healthcare crises, like the Covid-19 pandemic, are those that have made significant progress in vaccine distribution and containing breakouts of Covid-19 within their domestic borders,” it said.

The full results of the Nation Brand Index study will be released in October.