British ambassador asks Sweden to work on ‘solution’ for UK travellers

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden
Travel news

Share this article
British ambassador asks Sweden to work on 'solution' for UK travellers
Travellers arriving at London's Gatwick airport. Photo: AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali/TT
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden

The British ambassador to Sweden has contacted the Swedish government regarding the country's strict travel rules that have kept families separated.

“We continue to work for a solution whereby UK citizens – at the very least, those who are vaccinated – can travel to Sweden. We want to reunite families and get business moving,” ambassador Judith Gough wrote on Twitter, saying that she contacted Justice Minister Morgan Johansson about the travel ban.

Under current Swedish travel rules, entry from most non-EU countries is not permitted unless the traveller falls into one of several exempt categories.

Those categories include all Swedish residents and EU citizens, as well as people travelling for urgent family reasons and certain business travel, for example.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

The rules mean that a Swedish citizen could travel to the UK on holiday, after which they could return to Sweden without needing to present any negative Covid-19 test, proof of vaccination, or isolate on arrival – whereas a British citizen who does not belong to an exempt category cannot make the journey even if they are fully vaccinated and/or test negative for the virus. 

The exemption for travelling to visit family is narrowly defined in Sweden, typically only referring to partners, spouses, or children under 18, meaning that adult children and their parents have been unable to visit each other, as well as siblings and friends. This means that for many families, the most feasible way of seeing each other in person is to meet in a different EU country which allows entry from both Sweden and the UK.

The EU has recommended that member states include exemptions to their entry bans for travellers fully vaccinated with an EU-approved vaccine, but Sweden has not yet taken this step. 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Q&A: Answers to your questions about Sweden’s latest travel rules
FOR MEMBERS

Q&A: Answers to your questions about Sweden’s latest travel rules

Sweden entry ban: What counts as an ‘urgent family reason’?

Sweden entry ban: What counts as an ‘urgent family reason’?

Sweden considers lifting entry ban for vaccinated travellers from UK and US

Sweden considers lifting entry ban for vaccinated travellers from UK and US

Sweden tightens restrictions for tourists from six countries including the US

Sweden tightens restrictions for tourists from six countries including the US

Øresund Bridge makes ‘buy one, get one free’ offer to reboot travel after Covid-19

Sweden updates Covid-19 testing and isolating rules for travellers

Swedish nationals face rule change for travel to UK

Sweden extends non-EU entry ban until October