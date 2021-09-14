MAP: Where are Sweden’s four new Michelin-starred restaurants?

The Michelin guide for the Nordic countries on Monday released its ratings for 2021, and in addition to confirming the three-star rating of Stockholm’s Frantzén restaurant, it also handed out new stars to four Swedish restaurants – and not just in the capital.

The four new restaurants on the list are:

Aira, Stockholm

According to the Michelin Guide: “In a delightful harbour setting sits this striking restaurant offering great space and comfort. Opened in 2020, it’s an ideal spot for escaping city life. Guests walk through the open kitchen to get to the tables where they’re greeted by a charming service team. The beautiful dishes boast the occasional Asian note and make the superb ingredients really shine.”

Äng, Tvååker

According to the Michelin Guide: “Three siblings – third generation dairy farmers – have created a delightful destination restaurants complete with a vineyard, hotel and spa. The no-waste surprise tasting menu uses fantastic seasonal produce from the surrounding Halland region and the resulting skilfully prepared dishes are delicate, balanced and full of flavour. Gracious service adds to the experience.”

Project, Gothenburg

According to the Michelin Guide: “This cosy restaurant is personally run by a husband and wife team, whose balanced, seasonal tasting menu offers dishes which are refined, original and full of flavour. The eloquent team proudly explain the components of each dish with a smile; from the delicious bread which takes five days to make to the homemade butter which takes two.”

Hotell Borgholm, Öland

According to the Michelin Guide: “The team at this historic hotel’s restaurant provide a warm welcome and its wine list is a treasure trove. Tasting menus showcase seasonal ingredients from the beautiful island of Öland; much of it from their own delightful garden, and the elaborate dishes boast flavours and original combinations.”

Here’s the full list of Sweden’s Michelin-starred eateries:

One star

Etoile, Stockholm

Agrikultur, Stockholm

Sushi Sho, Stockholm

Ekstedt, Stockholm

Operakällaren, Stockholm

Aira, Stockholm

Hotell Borgholm, Öland

PM & Vänner, Växjö

bhoga, Gothenburg

28+, Gothenburg

Project, Gothenburg

SK Mat & Människor, Gothenburg

Koka, Gothenburg

Äng, Gothenburg

Two stars

Gastrologik, Stockholm

Oaxen Krog, Stockholm

Aloë, Stockholm

Vollmers, Malmö

Three stars

Frantzén, Stockholm