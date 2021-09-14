Tense political season ahead as Swedish lawmakers return to parliament

All of Sweden’s 349 members of parliament are now welcome to return to parliament after the speaker, Andreas Norlén, decided to lift pandemic restrictions. Until today, only 55 MPs have been permitted in the chamber, in order to avoid crowding.

The opening ceremony will however still be adapted to the pandemic with fewer guests and neither a mingle nor the traditional concert at Stockholm’s Concert Hall afterwards.

Norlén will welcome MPs back to the chamber at 10.45am. The formal opening ceremony will start at 2pm with King Carl XVI Gustaf – who does not hold any political power – declaring the first parliamentary session of the year open. You can watch it online here.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

After that, Prime Minister Stefan Löfven will read his declaration of government, in which he’ll reveal the policies the government will pursue in the coming months. It will be Löfven’s last such speech before he retires in November, ten months before the election.

No major announcements are expected in his speech, but Swedish news agency TT predicts that the tone may be more traditionally Social Democratic than before. This is because the Social Democrats’ deal with the Centre and Liberal parties was scrapped earlier this year, which means Löfven is no longer bound to his agreements with the two parties which are generally further to the right on economic issues.

That said, Löfven is also expected to avoid anything that might upset the Centre or Left parties, whose support he needs to get his budget through parliament this autumn.

Löfven himself will step down as party leader and prime minister at the Social Democrats’ party conference on November 3rd-7th. Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson is widely tipped to take over as party leader after Löfven, with no viable opponents.

She will then have to be approved by parliament to become prime minister. This will require either ‘yes’ votes or abstentions from at least 175 members of parliament.

The new prime minister will then have to present a new declaration of government to parliament once she or he has assumed the position and revealed the new cabinet.

Sweden’s next general election will be held on September 11th, 2022.