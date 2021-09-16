Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Swedish businesses optimistic after lifted restrictions, but struggle to find staff

The Swedish Trade Trade Barometer for September shows that retailers’ confidence in the future is at its highest level since 2019.

“It is extremely gratifying that we can soon put a long period of restrictions behind us and that we will see customers find their way back to the stores again,” said Karin Johansson, CEO of the Swedish Trade Federation, in a press release.

A separate survey carried out by the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise showed that 34 percent of employers plan to grow their workforces, the highest rate in ten years. However, that survey found that more than three quarters (78 percent) of companies face difficulties finding staff with the skills they need.

Swedish vocabulary: trade/retail – handel

First prosecution for overpriced rent

Almost two years after Sweden’s laws on subletting were tightened, the first person has been prosecuted for subletting an apartment without their landlord’s permission and for charging overpriced rent, housing magazine Hem & Hyra reports.

The case relates to a three-room apartment in Hässelby, northwest Stockholm. The tenant, a man in his 40s, was paying around 6,500 kronor in monthly rent, and law states that a secondhand tenant or subletter should only be charged around 10-15 percent more than this (to cover bills and furniture). Instead, he charged at least two tenants 10,500 kronor.

Swedish vocabulary: overpriced rent – ockerhyra

A very Swedish goodbye

As we reported yesterday, Wednesday was Prime Minister Stefan Löfven’s last opening session of parliament. In keeping with Swedish parliamentary tradition, his rival party leaders gave him a series of goodbye gifts.

They included a book about Swedish sausages from Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson, a pizza stone from the Centre Party, and a dinner for Löfven and his wife from the Christian Democrats.

But perhaps the most noteworthy present came from Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson, who congratulated the Social Democrat on a “remarkable career” before presenting him with tickets to Abba’s virtual concert in London.

“Politically, we have differences, but musically we have more in common,” said Kristersson.

Swedish vocabulary: goodbye gift – avskedspresent

Over-65s in Sweden could get their third vaccine dose this year

A third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine could be rolled out for the elderly and risk groups before the end of 2021, with the Public Health Agency currently looking into how to carry this out.

“The fact that we will get a reduced protection during this year among the very oldest, so that we should go in with another dose, is quite clear,” the Public Health Agency’s Director General Johan Carlson told the TT newswire.

“We want to make it as practical as possible, that you do it when you plan other vaccinations, such as influenza,” he added.

At the moment, there are no plans for a third dose for the entire population, in line with WHO guidelines. But several other countries have already prepared for a booster shot, including the UK, which will begin offering it to over-50s in September.

Swedish vocabulary: practical – praktisk