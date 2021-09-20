Stockholm first region in Sweden to start offering Covid-19 vaccine to 12-year-olds

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden
Covid-19 vaccines

Share this article
Stockholm first region in Sweden to start offering Covid-19 vaccine to 12-year-olds
Stockholm could begin vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds against Covid-19 as early as this month: Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalsweden

Stockholm has opened up its booking system for 12 to 15-year-olds to get vaccinated, with appointments available from the first Monday in October.

The region is the first in Sweden to open its booking system for the age group, after Sweden’s prime minister, Stefan Löfven, announced the decision to give the vaccine to those under the age of 16 last Thursday. 

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Magnus Thyberg, the region’s vaccine coordinator, said that if possible, the region hoped to begin vaccinating as early as this month. 

“If it turns out that we can get the last administrative elements lined up, they it can be brought forward,” he said. “I expect it to be ready in a few days, but to be on the safe side, the earliest times that can be booked just now are on October 4th.”

All children will be offered Covid-19 vaccinations at school, so the online booking system is for those who want to push ahead and get vaccinated at a vaccination centre before their municipality or school gets around to vaccinating. 

Stockholm’s regional health authority is currently coordinating with municipalities in the region on how schools will carry out the vaccinations on the roughly 120,000 children aged 12 to 15. 

According to the press release, both of the child’s main caregivers need to sign a document agreeing for their child to be vaccinated, and at least one parent should accompany them to a vaccination centre if they are not vaccinated at their school. 

Further booking information can be found on the 1177 healthcare website for the region.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

Sweden to offer Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 12-15

Sweden to offer Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 12-15

COMPARED: How Covid vaccination rules for children differ around Europe

COMPARED: How Covid vaccination rules for children differ around Europe

UK changes travel rules again to impose quarantine on European arrivals who had mixed vaccine doses

UK changes travel rules again to impose quarantine on European arrivals who had mixed vaccine doses

Covid-19 vaccine booking opens to all adults in all but one Swedish region

Covid-19 vaccine booking opens to all adults in all but one Swedish region

Half of Sweden’s population has received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose

Half of Sweden’s population has received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose

What do I do if I can’t access my Swedish Covid-19 vaccine pass?

What do I do if I can’t access my Swedish Covid-19 vaccine pass?

Sweden postpones its Covid-19 vaccine target again

Sweden postpones its Covid-19 vaccine target again

Sweden recommends Covid-19 vaccination for over-16s

Sweden recommends Covid-19 vaccination for over-16s

More news

Sweden to offer Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 12-15

Sweden to offer Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 12-15

COMPARED: How Covid vaccination rules for children differ around Europe

COMPARED: How Covid vaccination rules for children differ around Europe

UK changes travel rules again to impose quarantine on European arrivals who had mixed vaccine doses

UK changes travel rules again to impose quarantine on European arrivals who had mixed vaccine doses

Covid-19 vaccine booking opens to all adults in all but one Swedish region

Covid-19 vaccine booking opens to all adults in all but one Swedish region

Half of Sweden’s population has received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose

What do I do if I can’t access my Swedish Covid-19 vaccine pass?

Sweden postpones its Covid-19 vaccine target again

Sweden recommends Covid-19 vaccination for over-16s