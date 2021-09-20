Stockholm first region in Sweden to start offering Covid-19 vaccine to 12-year-olds

The region is the first in Sweden to open its booking system for the age group, after Sweden’s prime minister, Stefan Löfven, announced the decision to give the vaccine to those under the age of 16 last Thursday.

Magnus Thyberg, the region’s vaccine coordinator, said that if possible, the region hoped to begin vaccinating as early as this month.

“If it turns out that we can get the last administrative elements lined up, they it can be brought forward,” he said. “I expect it to be ready in a few days, but to be on the safe side, the earliest times that can be booked just now are on October 4th.”

All children will be offered Covid-19 vaccinations at school, so the online booking system is for those who want to push ahead and get vaccinated at a vaccination centre before their municipality or school gets around to vaccinating.

Stockholm’s regional health authority is currently coordinating with municipalities in the region on how schools will carry out the vaccinations on the roughly 120,000 children aged 12 to 15.

According to the press release, both of the child’s main caregivers need to sign a document agreeing for their child to be vaccinated, and at least one parent should accompany them to a vaccination centre if they are not vaccinated at their school.

Further booking information can be found on the 1177 healthcare website for the region.