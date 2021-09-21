Explained: Why is forestry such a political hot potato in Sweden right now?

What’s happened to push forestry policy to the fore?

“Strengthened ownership rights for forest owners” was one of the key points in the January Agreement, the deal the Centre Party and the Liberal Party struck to support Sweden’s red-green coalition at the start of 2019.

In November 2020, Agneta Ögren, the judge appointed to see how this could be done, made a series of recommendations, including, controversially, scrapping the system whereby the state is responsible for keeping an inventory of “Key Biodiversity Areas” or nyckelbiotop, which are areas in need of special environmental protection.

But after the report was submitted, nothing happened until June this year, when Sweden’s prime minister, Stefan Löfven, resigned after losing a no-confidence vote.

The Centre Party then made putting a new proposal to boost the rights of forest owners to parliament one of its key demands for letting Löfven back as prime minister in July.

Peter Helander, the party’s forestry spokesperson, argued at the start of this month that the current system of Key Biodiversity Areas is an infringement of property rights comparable to requisitioning parts of someone’s house.

“It’s like the state coming in and saying ‘you can’t use this room because we have decided it needs to be protected, and we aren’t going to pay you anything for it either. That’s just the way it is’,” he told state broadcaster SVT.

Environment minister Per Bolund, on the other hand, described the forests as “Sweden’s Amazon”, saying “we need to protect valuable nature and promote biodiversity.”

READ ALSO:

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

What is happening now?

The Green Party never accepted the Centre Party’s demand and the three parties are currently deep in negotiations over a proposal for a change to forestry legislation (and also another on the protection of coastline and lakesides) that will meet the demands of the Centre Party but still be tolerated by the Green Party.

For the Centre Party, agreeing on an acceptable proposal is a prerequisite for supporting the government’s budget, and according to Maria Gardfjell, the Green Party’s forest spokesperson, who was involved in the talks before the summer, the issue risks toppling the government.

“It’s possible. If they don’t want to have biodiversity in the forest at all, we will not accept their position,” she said. “And at the same time, if they don’t get what they want, we don’t know what they will do.”

Microregulation from Brussels?

At the same time as forestry was becoming a burning issue in national politics, the European Commission poured petrol on the fire by publishing a new forest strategy in July which pushes for a greater share of forests to be protected and calls for clear-cutting, which is how about 98 percent of Sweden’s commercial forest is managed, to be “approached with caution”.

When Stefan Löfven opened parliament last Tuesday he declared in his speech that “the forestry industry should not be micro-regulated from Brussels”, a line commentators have interpreted as trying to curry favour with the Centre Party.

How is the Green Party itself split?

Rebecka Le Moine, who stood as a candidate to lead the Green Party, wants her party to take a much tougher line on protecting biodiversity in forests at its meeting in October, pushing for the party to seek to campaign for clear-cuts to be limited to 2.5 hectares from the current almost unlimited size, and for it to stop treating forest biomass as a renewable fuel, with it instead taxed on its emissions in the same way as oil or coal.

“Old-growth forest is very, very rare now in Sweden, replaced with plantations and clear-cuts,” she said explaining the threat faced by the country’s more than 2,000 threatened forest species. “More than 60% of the forest area and Sweden is below an age of 60 years, so we have completely transformed the forest ecosystem over a very short time and over a vast area.”

But Gardfjell said that in its negotiations the party was currently pushing for Sweden to bring forward a long-term goal to have about 30 percent of its forests managed without clear-cutting, but that the party would be happy if it managed to get the other parties to agree to a goal of as little as 10 percent.

“In that case, we will still have 90 per cent clear-cut forestry left in Sweden,” she says. “We need to go forward within forestry policy with small steps, otherwise we will have no steps at all.”

She argues, that at least in the medium term, the world will need to use forest products as it reduces the use of unsustainable concrete, steel, plastic and fossil fuels.

“We have a society built on oil, and in the period we have over the next ten to twenty years we will need a lot of products from the forest, but at the same time, we need to have more resilience in the forest and we need to promote biodiversity much, much more.”

What will the solution be?

Gardfjell argues that the Centre Party has been simplifying the issue, blaming the Swedish government for enforcing biodiversity areas, when they are in fact largely imposed either by the European Union or by the market, with assessing and protecting biodiversity an essential part of getting a Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) mark.

“It’s fake news,” she says. “It’s actually not the state that puts these demands on the landowners, it’s actually the forest organisations themselves.”

This means that if the state stopped assessing and inventorying biodiversity areas, landowners would have to pay for someone else to do the same job, she claims.

Part of the solution, she argues, might be to make it easier and faster for forest owners to get paid to protect biodiversity, something which the Centre Party also wants.

“They want to make this debate into a really hard fight, but actually when we sit down we have a lot of areas where we think alike,” she says.

“When we have a forest with lots of biodiversity, which should be a protected area, it’s a problem for the landowner because it takes six weeks to get permission to clearcut it, but it can take six or even ten years to negotiate getting paid to conserve it, and the only any reason why it takes a long time has only been because we have had too little money in the state budget for saving natural areas.”

In the budget published this week, the government proposes spending 2.87 billion kronor a year on forestry in each of the next three years, money which Gardfjell argues will go a long way towards speeding up the process and compensating landowners whose forests need protection.

“I think it could go well and we could reach an agreement, but it’s always hard to say,” she says.