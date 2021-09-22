PAYWALL FREE

Tell us: What do you think about Sweden’s decision to vaccinate children?



Sweden's prime minister last week announced that children between the ages of 12 and 15 should be vaccinated. We'd love to hear what foreigners living in Sweden think of this decision. Please tell us by filling in the form below.

