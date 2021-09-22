Tell us: What do you think about Sweden’s decision to vaccinate children?
21 September 2021 09:58 CEST
Updated 22 September 2021 09:01 CEST
Region Skåne has been offering drop-in vaccinations at Malmö FF's football stadium. Photo: Johan Nilsson/T
Sweden's prime minister last week announced that children between the ages of 12 and 15 should be vaccinated. We'd love to hear what foreigners living in Sweden think of this decision. Please tell us by filling in the form below.
Member comments