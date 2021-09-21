Tell us: What do you think of Sweden’s proposed ‘family week’?

The measure, long floated by the Social Democrats, means that parents can take up to six days’ leave paid at 80 percent of their salary in order to spend time with their children. The policy only applies to parents with children aged between four and 16, and in cases where a child has two caregivers they will get three days each, while single parents will get the full six.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

The government hopes the week will “facilitate better work-life balance, reducing stress for parents, and increasing time together for children and parents.”

But critics include the Swedish Federation of Business Owners and the The Confederation of Swedish Enterprise, for example, which said that the measure would effectively reduce the labour force at a time when businesses are already struggling to find staff.

We would like to hear what our readers, Sweden’s international residents, think of the proposal. Please fill out the short two-minute survey below to share your opinions, whether you are a parent or not. We will publish some of the answers we receive in an article; there is an option to remain anonymous.