Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Swedish voters have greater trust in Magdalena Andersson than Stefan Löfven

Voters have higher trust in likely next Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson than in any of the current political party leaders in Sweden, including current PM Stefan Löfven. That’s according to a new survey by Novus for public broadcaster SVT.

A total of 45 percent of those surveyed said they had confidence in her, with Löfven the next most trusted at 37 percent and Moderate Party leader following at 35 percent. Andersson also performed better than Löfven among non-Social Democrat voters, with a third of Moderate Party voters expressing trust in her compared to just one in ten for Löfven.

Swedish vocabulary: trust – förtroende

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats propose free school profit ban

The Social Democrat party’s leadership committee has proposed banning free schools from making profits, indicating that it plans to campaign on the issue ahead of next year’s election. Shares in the free school company Academedia plummeted almost 10 percent in the sake of the announcement, although its chief executive Marcus Strömberg stressed that he did not think the Social Democrats would ever be able to get their proposal through parliament.

Sweden was one of the pioneers in setting up state-funded but privately-run schools, called Charter Schools in the US or Free Schools in the UK, with the Moderate government led by Carl Bildt bringing in the free school reform back in 1992. But the policy has become increasingly questioned after Sweden’s results in the international PISA survey, which compares educational attainment between countries, dropped dramatically.

Swedish vocabulary: profit – vinst

Sweden prepares for more evacuations from Afghanistan

Sweden hopes to be able to evacuate more people from Afghanistan at the end of this week, reports Swedish Radio Ekot. Sweden previously evacuated around 1,100 people during the emergency evacuations which ended on August 27th, including people with Swedish citizenship or residence permits as well as all the local embassy staff, civil rights activists and journalists, but several hundred Afghans with Swedish citizenship or residency are still in the country, as well as interpreters who previously worked with Sweden.

On the next flights, taking place via Qatar Airways to Doha, Sweden is required to supply lists of people with Swedish citizenship or permanent residence.

Swedish vocabulary: evacuation – evakuering

Swimmer discovers 16th century shipwreck by accident

A shipwreck from the 1500s was accidentally uncovered in Falkenberg by a swimmer, P4 Halland reports.

According to a marine archaeologist who was brought in to examine the wreck, it was a Dutch ship that was around 15 to 20 metres long. During the Dutch Golden Age, many ships travelled from the Netherlands to Gothenburg, passing by Halland, which was Danish at the time. Some of them sank, and due to the constantly shifting seabeds, are sometimes unexpectedly rediscovered.

Swedish vocabulary: wreck – vrak